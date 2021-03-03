INDIANAPOLIS — The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues dropping, even compared to a week ago amid some of the best numbers ever.
Even though the state has already been hitting record low positivity rates for the past few weeks, the numbers are still dropping.
On Wednesday, Indiana logged 761 new cases of COVID-19, which is down compared to the total on the same day a week ago.
The case count also came on nearly 37,000 total tests processed, resulting in a one-day positivity return of 2.06%, the third-lowest single-day positivity rate of all time.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which runs a week in lag, has fallen to 3.5%, the lowest it's ever been. Previously the state's best-ever positivity averages were 4.3%, when the state hit it in late June and then again in September.
But late February and now into March have bested those old records as testing across the state remains robust and case counts have been small. Overall testing is down lately compared to the beginning of the year, but the drop may be simply due to a decrease in demand — if people aren't getting ill or aren't coming into contact with others who are ill, they are likely not testing as frequently as they did when the virus was more prevalent.
And, as the positivity rates show, those Hoosiers who are still getting testing just simply aren't infected with COVID-19 more often than not now. The statewide positivity rate was as high as 16% at the beginning of 2021 and now is a fifth of that.
Indiana logged just eight deaths on Wednesday, the second time in 2021 that deaths have been in the single digits, with the last one occurring on Jan. 31. Prior to that, Indiana had seen double digit deaths every day between Oct. 12, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.
Death counts have fallen substantially as both cases have dropped and as vaccine distribution has gone to the most vulnerable populations, protecting them from contracting serious illness that could lead to death. Indiana has prioritized vaccine distribution to the eldest Hoosiers first, since age has been the strongest indicator of risk for hospitalization or death.
Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 731 total patients.
Indiana's lowest hospital census recorded since the start of the pandemic was 595 on June 26, so the state is now within 150 patients of it's all-time low.
Locally, the four-county area continues to see daily case counts in the single digits.
DeKalb County recorded six new cases, Noble and Steuben counties added four each and LaGrange County recorded three cases.
No new deaths were reported across the four-county area.
Noble and LaGrange counties are both rated blue in the state's county metrics system, each having "low" spread of the virus at this time. Steuben and DeKalb counties have both been rated yellow for moderate spread for the last two weeks.
Indiana has no counties currently rated high or very high for COVID-19 spread.
