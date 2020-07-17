ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is reminding restaurant workers that they must wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Governor Eric Holcomb released orders that all restaurants are required to wear face coverings while operating,” said information sent with the Health Department’s weekly demographic report on COVID-19 in the county.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department, said her office is fielding complaints that various restaurants across the county were not complying with the order.
“We have been receiving mask related complaints from patrons regarding food establishments. Typically, several mask related complaints are received weekly, if not more,” van Ee said in an email to The Herald Republican.
The Health Department has developed a protocol to follow with restaurant complaints.
On the first complaint about a food establishment, a representative of the Health Department will call the restaurant and remind the proprietor or manager of the governor’s order.
“If more complaints are received, this will usually result in a visit to the establishment to verify the complaint, and if it is found true, it is documented and cited on an inspection report,” van Ee said. “If the establishment is operating without masks/face coverings during an routine health department inspection, the violation is cited.”
The more violations, the more pressure is put on the establishment, van Ee said.
“Further noncompliance will warrant a cease and desist letter to be sent to the food establishment. The health department has not gone beyond a cease and desist letter, but have the ability to pursue further enforcement if necessary,” van Ee said.
The Health Department hasn’t had to take extreme measures with any restaurants yet.
“Thankfully, a majority of food establishments in Steuben County have been compliant with these requirements and have even gone to extra lengths to keep their employees and patrons safe,” van Ee said. “We are proud of our community and their willingness to learn and adapt to the changing requirements and guidelines.”
In the weekly demographic report, it showed that the greatest amount of COVID-19 cases remains in the under-40 age crowd, with 70 total cases, or 47% of the 148 total recorded as of Friday. The 30-39 age category has the most cases, 37, or 25% of the county’s total.
The Health Department is also warning people to be sensitive about traveling to the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots, which are generally in the South and Southwest.
“Traveling can increase your risk of contracting COVID-19, especially to regions within the United States that are experiencing an increase in reported cases of COVID-19,” the weekly message said. “Any community member that is planning on traveling to these areas should take all precautions and verify safety recommendations and travel restrictions with local and state officials at the destination.”
Out of all the positive COVID-19 cases, 114 people are considered to have recovered and three have died. That means there are 31 people with active cases in Steuben County.
