INDIANAPOLIS — The state has seen little change in vaccine uptake over the past month, even despite statewide cases and hospitalizations surging to record levels.
About half of all Hoosiers remain unvaccinated and there’s been little progress in changing that in recent months.
Meanwhile, new cases have surged to all-time highs, while hospitalizations have nearly hit their record point and more than 50 Hoosiers per day are still dying of COVID-19.
For the period between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7, Indiana saw just shy of 124,000 Hoosiers receive their first vaccines.
Locally, 1,582 residents came in their first shots over the same period, including 561 in Noble County, 488 in DeKalb County, 334 in Steuben County and 199 in LaGrange County.
Compared to the four-week period prior, those numbers have stayed mostly the same. The state had just over 124,000 vaccinations during that time, while the local counties had 1,513.
KPC Media Group hasn’t been able to do week-to-week comparisons recently because the holidays had disrupted normal updates to the weekly vaccine dashboard. Those weekly comparisons will be able to resume next week.
Statewide, 52.7% of all Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated, although rates in the four-county area lag that average widely. Steuben County sits at 43.9% vaccination rate, followed by DeKalb County at 39.9%, Noble County at 38.3% and LaGrange County, lowest in the state, at 21.8%.
Although new vaccinations have been stagnant for months, Indiana has been doling out thousands of booster doses per week to Hoosiers who need to bolster their immunity after their original vaccine doses.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone who is six months or longer past completion of their original two-dose vaccine regimen or two months past their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Booster doses help to recharge the immune response against the virus and provide added protection to people who might otherwise see waning immunity and therefore greater risk of a breakthrough case.
What the longer-look trend shows is that vaccine distribution remains mostly flat, even though virus activity across the state hasn’t.
New cases have surged to new all-time highs, with Indiana averaging more than 10,000 cases per day over the past seven days, smashing the previous all time high of about 6,900 per day back in December 2020.
Hospitalization numbers have continued to climb, reaching 3,314 total patients in care for COVID-19 — just shy of the all-time high of 3,460 on Nov. 30, 2020 — while deaths have ticked above 50 per day, the second-highest surge in average daily deaths exceeded only by December 2020 before vaccines were available to the general public.
The data continues to be clear that vaccinations not only reduce the odds of a person being infected with COVID-19, if they do suffer a breakthrough they are far less likely to be hospitalized or die.
Likewise, more than 80% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among the state’s unvaccinated population, despite that cohort making up less than half of the state’s population.
Indiana had been undergoing a large surge this winter to start with, but the recent arrival of the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus has led toward another new spike in cases.
While early studies suggest that the omicron variant is no more dangerous that other variants, and appears to be less severe compared to other variants, the new surge is expected to bring about even more hospitalizations on top of health care systems already stretched to their maximum.
Health officials have been warning Hoosiers to take precautions for months as hospitalizations surged and now the new variant is striking at a time when providers are already bulging at the seams.
