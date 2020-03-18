ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau has created a page on its website to provide information about locally owned restaurants open for service during the COVID-19 crisis.
After Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered bars, restaurants and nightclubs closed through the end of March in light of COVID-19, many local restaurants and bars have shifted gears in order to serve customers and stay in business.
Tourism Bureau staff has been busy the past couple days reaching out to establishments to learn about what they have to offer in light of the executive order and to provide a comprehensive spot where consumers can reach out to the restaurants and bars. There are 27 local establishments listed on the special web page.
“We realize many local people use our website and our Facebook page so we wanted to make sure they knew which hospitality members were open,” said June Julien, executive director of the Tourism Bureau. “We will be updating regularly and ask that businesses we did not find out about contact us.”
The Tourism Bureau can be reached at 665-5386.
A link to the restaurant section on the Bureau’s website is https://visitsteubencounty.com/covid-19-update/.
The bureau is also working to compile a list of local businesses that offer online sales. To be included in this list, call the phone number above.
