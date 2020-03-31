KENDALLVILLE — Even while the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch are closed, there are still plenty of library services available to patrons.
Currently, the library’s wifi is still available for everyone at both locations. Just park in the lots near the building, and connect. The network names are KPL or LB, depending on which library you are near. There is no network key or password required to login.
All of the following resources are available online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
OverDrive Downloadable Books
Use OverDrive for downloadable eBooks and audiobooks. Search KPL Advantage for the newest titles available to you first.
Visit http://bit.ly/KPLOverDrive to access this service.
TumbleBook Library
Tumblebook Library is a database of hundreds of animated picture books! Each story comes with puzzles and games geared to ensure reading comprehension.
Visit http://bit.ly/KPLTumblebooks on the web to read here.
eSebco
eSebco offers non-fiction and educational eBooks online for children and teens.
Login with username “kpl” and password “books” at http://bit.ly/KPLeSebco to use eSebco.
Creativebug
With your library card, watch thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists.
Get inspired with ideas for kids and adults, and even share your own projects to inspire others.
Go to http://bit.ly/KPLCreativebug to access this.
KPL Connect
Not sure how to use a KPL resource? The library has plenty of short how-to videos online, from accessing your Evergreen Indiana account to making the most of Tumblebooks.
Log onto http://bit.ly/KPLConnect for help.
The following are additional free services, available at www.kendallvillelibrary.org through Aug. 31.
TumbleMath
As a K-6 math eBook database, TumbleMath offers books in a variety of math subjects, from counting to geometry to finance.
Start learning at https://bit.ly/KPLTumbleMath.
Teen Book Cloud
This database is filled with fiction, non-fiction, drama and poetry, graphic novels, videos, AP English, audiobooks and more.
Supplement your skills at https://bit.ly/KPLTeenBookCloud.
Audiobook Cloud
Audiobook Cloud is an audiobook database with stories for all ages, and you can listen free.
Start listening at https://bit.ly/KPLAudioBookCloud.
Teaching Books Book Connections
This book reading and engagement kit is open to all students, teachers and adults. It includes videos, audiobook readings, book trailers and more.
Go to https://bit.ly/KPLTeachingBooks to begin reading.
The collection has been handpicked by Audible editors and is a mix of stories to entertain, engage, and inform young people, ages 0–18.
Begin listening to a story now at https://stories.audible.com.
Romance Book Cloud
Romance Book Cloud is a collection of online books available to read free within the romance genre. These are geared specifically toward adults.
Start reading at https://bit.ly/KPLRomanceBookCloud.
