INDIANAPOLIS — Detecting COVID-19 is more complicated than just a yes or no answer from a test kit.
Depending on the type of sample swab and the depth its taken inside the nose and depending on how symptomatic a person is, the test may fail to catch people who do have the virus in the early stages.
It’s another wrinkle that makes it so difficult to control COVID-19 and know with certainty who does or doesn’t have this novel coronavirus.
As Indiana looks ahead toward pulling back on its restrictive stay-at-home order and allows more businesses to reopen and people to go back into public spaces, the state’s ability to test will be paramount to maintaining control over the virus.
In the future, the state ideally wants to get to a place where when someone starts showing symptoms of COVID-19 or gets ill, they would be testing. If positive, health workers would then try to trace back any contacts that person had and potentially test additional people or have them isolate or quarantine to prevent further spread.
But while the test can be effective at identifying yes or no to symptomatic patients, there can be issues with accuracy on less ill patients.
First, accuracy can be affected by the depth of the sample swab.
Ideally, health care providers want to take what’s called a “nasopharyngeal” swab — a deep dive that reaches to the far back of the nasal cavity to the area just above the where the mouth connects to the throat.
Some tests, including the rapid-response versions taken at drive-thru clinics, utilize what’s called “anterior nares” swab, that’s collected from shallower inside the nasal cavity.
Simplified, deeper is better and gives more accurate results, Box said.
Likewise, the fewer symptoms a person has, the less likely that a test is going to show a positive result even if they have the virus.
“When you test asymptomatic individuals … your ability to pick that disease up if it’s there and they’re asymptomatic is very low,” Box said.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the less symptomatic a patient in, the lower the chance it will be picked up in a test. A person very early on in the infection may test negative before the virus has time to multiply in their body.
“One has to always be concerned about the accuracy of the test, as you start testing non-symptomatic people, the test becomes less and less reliable because you may not be shedding the virus,” Gaff said.
Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is the main problem with trying to control it, as people can spread the virus around without even knowing they have it.
The incubation period of COVID-19 — the period between picking up the virus and becoming symptomatic — is estimated at up to two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states COVID-19 symptoms may appear within two to 14 days after exposure. The World Health Organization reports incubation may take from one to 14 days, but commonly is about five days.
However, many people have been noted to be completely asymptomatic, which would give no clue to whether they have the virus at all.
Because of those limitations in testing accuracy on asymptomatic subjects, what that likely means is that in the future, if a person at home or at work gets sick, the response will be for people possible exposed to the virus to stay home, monitor their health and seeking testing if or when they become symptomatic.
The notion of immediately testing everyone around a person who was sick in order to clear them and allow them to get back to their daily routine likely won’t be a feasible or effective solution to controlling the virus.
“We will be doing the best we can to identify everybody that is positive. It will be critical to identify and trace back these cases to the best of our ability,” Box said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb noted that Indiana has moved into a “second quarter” in the fight against COVID-19 from the initial response to mitigation. As the state begins to reopen, the state’s ability to identify new cases, control exposure and limit spread will be paramount to determining how quickly restrictions can be rolled back.
“If we get that right ongoing for as long as it takes, let’s be realistic about this, that will allow more of us to get back to work in a safe environment,” Holcomb said.
While Box reported Wednesday that Indiana now has the lab capacity to process more than 6,000 tests per day, if needed, the next steps will be ensuring that testing is available in all parts of the state.
While resources are highly concentrated in some areas, the state will want to ensure that people have access to testing within a reasonable distance regardless of where they live, but also that providers have the capability to administer tests by having the necessary personal protective equipment, swabs and viral transport media necessary for preserving samples and processing the test.
“Now the question is ‘Do all the places that are open and available, are they accessible? Do we have them all over the state and do they have the swabs and viral transport media?’” Box said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.