AUBURN — DeKalb County community leaders and citizens have formed a task force to create a master resource to help distribute information and spread joy during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force has created a new website, 19SecondsOfJoy.com and has adopted a hashtag, #SpreadJoyNotGerms. It also has created a Facebook page, 19 Seconds of Joy.
“The number 19 has never held such significance in our lives as it does now. It has become a number which inspires fear, creates chaos, panic and brings an uncertain future,” the task force said in a news release.
“Let’s change the dialogue on this. It takes 19 seconds to take three deep breaths. It takes 19 seconds to stop and reflect about the things that matter most to us in this world. Our hope through this newly created website is that we can take 19 seconds out of our day and share our joy.”
The task force plans to have digital and social media channels readily available to share inspiring words, funny videos, and anything else that spreads joy. The website also will be a resource for the community and connect community members with resources during “this isolating and difficult time.”
“This platform will provide common connection to our nonprofits, our municipalities, our churches and our leaders to make sure the needs of our community are being met through this trial. It could be a personal need, an emotional need, a survival need, or just needing to feel connected and inspired to find the silver lining in all of this,” the task force news release said.
A link will be added for people to submit information that can be added to the site.
Task force member Jeremiah Otis said the group is asking churches, municipalities, nonprofits, agencies and other entities that have resources during this time to make the information available and submit it to the website, which will serve as a master list where information is in one place.
“It will be a living resource and updated,” Otis said.
“We want to inspire hope. ... This is a hard time. The only way we’re going to get through this is together.”
Excelsior Arts Academy offers daily video features
In these unprecedented times, it is the commitment of our community to support and uplift each other that will carry us through. Each day, find a new activity, uplifting message or story of strength to give you hope and a feeling of connection. Thank you, Excelsior Arts Academy, for your work to make DeKalb county life more than ordinary.
Every day at 11 a.m., Excelsior Arts Academy will be posting a video story time for our friends who are home with children and need a relaxing story break.
Students, board members, staff and the rest of our Excelsior Family will be reading stories, sharing skits or performing fun monologue stories that are designed to allow parents to schedule this break into their days at home over the coming weeks. Stories should not exceed 15 minutes. Join via Facebook at facebook.com/ExcelsiorArtsAcademy/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.