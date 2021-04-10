INDIANAPOLIS — Noble and DeKalb counties combined to log three more deaths from COVID-19 this past week, as cases, positivity and hospitalizations continue to tick up in Indiana.
Across the state, 1-in-5 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but in the meantime, activity of the virus has ticked up coinciding with the state pulling back on restrictions aimed at keeping it down.
Over the last week, Noble and DeKalb counties had a combined three new deaths reported, with both counties reaching 83 deaths all time.
Noble County had two of the three deaths, one that occurred recently and one from months ago that was previously unreported. One death occurred on June 23, a person 80 years old or older, while the other was a person in his or her 70s who died on April 3, according to the state.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, three were people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, 21 people in their 70s and 51 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, the newest COVID-19 death was a younger person, with the patient being in the 40s. It’s the first death among that age group in DeKalb County and one of only a handful in the region.
Only 1.7% of the state’s more than 12,700 deaths have been people in their 40s, with a death rate among known cases at just 0.2%.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, two deaths among people in their 50s, eight deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 49 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
For a third week, Indiana has seen its COVID-19 numbers tick up, although modestly.
Over the past week, the state averaged 1,081 cases per day, which is an increase from 984 cases per day a week ago and up from 849 cases per day the week before that.
Positivity has continued to rise, hitting 4.23% over the last week, up from 3.58% the week before.
Hospitalizations are up too, rising to 870 patients in care as of Saturday, up from 681 the week before.
Average daily deaths are holding constant, still averaging nine per day over the last week, which was the same as last week.
While the increases have been relatively small week to week, the state is seeing week-after-week rises now since late March. Indiana hit record lows across most of its metrics in early March, but activity started to tick up by the end of the third month of 2021 and has continued rising in April.
The increases have come at a time when the state has been dropping restrictions aimed at reducing spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Indiana’s mask mandate was downgraded to a mask advisory, and counties are no longer beholden to gathering- size restrictions based on their weekly color codes from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vaccine distribution has continued, with 20% of Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 2 million Hoosiers have had at least their first shot.
Any Hoosier age 16 and older is now eligible for a vaccine, which is full eligibility, as no shots have been approved for use in people younger than 16 at this time.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Locally, Noble County logged 56 new cases over the last week, followed by Steuben County with 55, DeKalb County with 33 and LaGrange County with 28 new.
Cases were about the same in Steuben County compared to a week ago, but were up in Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
