FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana hospitals and health networks identified to participate in the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination program, including Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, expect to receive their first shipment of the vaccine sometime after Tuesday, pending anticipated Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Other area hospitals awaiting shipment include Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Health. All are working to finalize plans for their vaccine clinics, they said in a joint news release issued Wednesday.
In the first phase of the program, vaccine availability is limited to certain health care workers who have been prioritized and defined by the IDOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
In Steuben County, Cameron officials are working with the Steuben County Health Department on establishing a clinic at the Steuben County Event Center located in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
“We’re starting potentially in the next couple weeks,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department, in a Monday meeting with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
This week Cameron officials have been working at the Event Center to determine how it should be laid out for administering vaccines, officials said.
There might be a couple conflicts with Event Center rentals, with the first coming in February, officials said during Monday’s commissioners meeting.
Walsh said it would be nice if the parties could change their arrangements, but if not, they could work around them.
“If they are dead set on those dates, we can work around them,” Walsh said.
Steve Wolfe, facilities director at Cameron, indicated accommodations could be made, but he didn’t want to have to be moving refrigeration equipment that’s going to be necessary to store vaccines at sub-zero temperatures.
“Moving partitions, tables, that’s not a problem,” Wolfe said.
Commissioners said they want to cooperate with health officials on getting people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We want to do whatever it takes,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Still, commissioners want to honor contracts with entities that have rented the facility. There appear to be two events, on in February and another in May.
“We should not purse those people away,” Commissioner Ron Smith said.
“We said this from the beginning. If we have contracts out there we have to honor them,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
Walsh said health officials were not asking people who have rented the facility be canceled, but that officials try not to book more events as vaccinations are taking place.
“We’ll work with this. We’re all in this together. We have to work together,” Crowl said.
Meanwhile, vaccine eligibility details are available on the IDOH website, coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.
In addition to vaccinating their own employees who qualify, the hospital clinics will vaccinate other priority health care workers, such as qualified nursing home staff. All participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the IDOH website once scheduling is available. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.
As increased supply of vaccine becomes available, larger groups of health care workers will qualify. The vaccine is not currently available to the general public. Broad availability is not expected for several months.
More information will be shared as it becomes available, the healthcare agencies said in a joint news release.
