INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County recorded one additional death on a Tuesday when reported deaths were high across the state but cases remained low locally.
It's the 43rd death all time for Steuben County and the 10th so far in January as the county continues to see new deaths despite a slowdown overall elsewhere in the region.
The death in Steuben County occurred on Sunday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in their 40s, eight have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s and 24 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has been continuing to see new COVID-19 deaths, with 10 in January after recording 13 in December and eight in November. Other local counties have not seen much impact int he new year, with two deaths reported in Noble and DeKalb counties and just one in LaGrange County in 2021.
The new Steuben County death came on a Tuesday when Indiana was again over 100 reported days, recording 126. Last week was the first week below 100 deaths on Tuesday after seven consecutive Tuesdays over that mark, but this week is back over the 100 total again.
Reported deaths are always highest on Tuesdays as the state catches up with reporting from deaths that occurred late in the previous week and over the weekend.
Deaths have been down, overall, in January compared to December. Indiana is averaging 62 deaths per day so far this month, down from 79 per day average in December, but still higher than 45 per day averaged throughout November.
Although reported deaths were high again on Tuesday, cases remain low, with just 2,727 new cases reported on the day. That's lower than last week's same-day comparison and the lowest Tuesday total since October.
The case count came on about 36,000 total tests, a little lower than average for the month, but still resulting in a one-day positivity rate of just 7.58%. That makes eight straight days of positivity below 10% after weeks and weeks above that mark statewide.
The statewide hospital census fell to 2,322 total patients after ticking up slightly on Monday, continuing a long-range trend of decreasing Hoosiers in hospital care. Patient numbers are down more than a thousand since an all-time high on Nov. 30 but still about double the daily average compared to the times before COVID-19 started surging in October.
Locally, counties saw small case count increases on Tuesday.
Noble County had the most with just 10 new cases, followed by DeKalb and Steuben counties with six each and LaGrange County with just three.
No deaths were reported in the other three counties, with DeKalb County remaining at 63 overall, LaGrange County at 61 and Noble County at 57.
Looking ahead to new county metrics ratings updating on Wednesday, it's possible northeast Indiana could see widespread improvement to orange ratings this week.
Cases have been down significantly, and although they may not be down enough to trigger into orange on their own — except maybe in LaGrange County which has seen only a handful of new cases reported — the others should make it by virtue of vastly improved positivity.
On Tuesday, positivity in LaGrange County was 15.5%, but much better in neighbors at 13.5% in Steuben County, 11.6% in DeKalb County and 11.1% in Noble County.
Any county dropping below 15% positivity would automatically put it into orange, although red-level gathering size restrictions of no more than 25 people at events would persist until a county sees two consecutive weeks at the better rating.
