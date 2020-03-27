LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County board of directors has created a new fund to address the impact of COVID-19 in the community.
Through the new CFNC Disaster Response Fund, the Foundation has set aside $75,000 to support the immediate needs of key organizations in our county.
Foundation staff members are reaching out to local nonprofit organizations to better understand the immediate needs in the community, and how the Foundation and others can best support the work being done.
The Foundation has also chosen to support two local organizations, Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (NCCCOAD) and the United Way of Noble County, that are already working to provide needed support in Noble County.
$15,000 has been designated to the Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (NCCOAD) Fund. These funds will support nonprofits and qualified agents who are working on the frontlines, and are designated for food and other urgent, unmet needs.
Questions related to the NCCOAD and how to apply may be directed to the Noble County Emergency Management Office at 636-2938.
The Foundation designated $10,000 to the United Way of Noble County’s Emergency Relief Fund. Questions regarding the UWNC Emergency Relief Fund can be directed to Debi Pfaffenberger, Executive Director of UWNC, at 306-5360.
Community donors are encouraged to assist in this effort to support local nonprofits by donating to these funds or to organizations directly.
Online donations to either the CFNC Disaster Response Fund or the NCCOAD Fund can be made via the community foundation’s website, www.cfnoble.org.
Contact the CFNC office at 894-3335, or email Brad Graden, CFNC Executive Director, at brad@cfnoble.org with questions.
