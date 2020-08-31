AUBURN — A unique version of the Auburn Fall collector car auction will take place Thursday through Saturday at Auburn Auction Park.
The 50th annual sale will feature the usual lineup of classic and special-interest cars, but it will take place in front of a greatly reduced audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RM Auctions will take bids on approximately 500 collector cars and more than 400 lots of automotive memorabilia.
However, the auction company has closed the event to general admission and will admit only pre-registered bidders and accompanying guests.
“RM Auctions came to this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of our clients, event attendees and staff, and ensure that proper physical distancing can take place during the event while maintaining safety protocols as recommended by the State of Indiana,” the auction company said in a news release.
Highlights of the sale lineup include:
• a pair of Auburn Automobile Co. classics — a 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster, available to the public for the first time since 1998 with an estimated price of $700,000-$800,000, and a 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster with a rebuilt body and an estimated price of $550,000-$650,000.
• 22 cars from the bankruptcy estate of entities previously controlled by yoga instructor Bikram Choudhury, including 12 Rolls-Royces, five Bentleys, and a selection of additional American, British, Italian, and custom automobiles. Funds raised from the auction of the seized cars will be used to pay various expenses and creditors of the estates.
• The Bill Akin Collection, assembled by a noted enthusiast, historian and Indianapolis race car restorer, featuring 11 automobiles and more than 250 pieces of memorabilia.
• An eclectic lineup of 39 cars from the Walter Miller Estate, including a 1919 Cadillac Type 57 Phaeton by Brewster, a 1914 Hudson Model Six-54 Phaeton and a 1922 Studebaker Special Six Touring.
• The Roadmaster Collection that ranges from 1911-1987 and chronicles the evolution of Buick.
• 61 pre- and post-war American cars from The Duane Sell Collection, with standout highlights including a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, a 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Sedan, one of only 41 known survivors and a 1936 Cord 810 Phaeton with an estimated price of $120,000-$160,000.
• The Dave Leimbach Collection, a diverse selection of 65 collectible automobiles ranging from big-block muscle cars to late-model AMG Mercedes-Benzes.
The auction schedule:
• Thursday — gates open at 8:30 a.m.; memorabilia auction at 10 a.m.; car auction at 2 p.m.;
• Friday — gates open at 8:30 a.m.; memorabilia auction at 10 a.m.; car auction at 11 a.m.;
• Saturday — gates open at 8:30 a.m.; memorabilia auction at 10 a.m.; car auction at 11 a.m..
More information is online at rmsothebys.com.
