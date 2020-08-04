LAGRANGE — Corn School, LaGrange’s annual fall street festival, has been canceled for 2020.
The committee in charge of Corn School made the announcement late Friday afternoon. The annual event has been part of LaGrange’s landscape for more than 100 years. Corn School traditionally takes place in LaGrange on the first full week of October. It runs from Tuesday through Saturday night, and the town blocks off a portion of S.R. 9 as it runs through the LaGrange’s business district.
Sue Glick, the chairman of the Corn School Committee, said her organization did its homework before making the decision.
She said committee members first talked with participants, suppliers, vendors, and county health officials before deciding to call off the festival. It came down to a matter of public health.
“This was a difficult decision, and I hate it,” she explained. “But I just think with the latest numbers and the responses we’re having with COVID-19, we talked to people, we did our due diligence, we tried to get a feel from the health department people, from the school people before making our decision. It’s really a difficult decision to make but we didn’t want to do anything that’s going to complicate people’s lives. This is just being done with an abundance of caution.”
Glick said it would have been difficult to maintain the state recommended guidelines for public safety. Such as social distancing and mask wearing.
She said, maintaining those kinds of safety measures would be nearly impossible at an event like Corn School.
“The fact that you have people coming and going from a lot of different places worried us,” Glick said. “There are a lot of factors that entered into our decision.”
She did say this is not the first time Corn School was canceled because of a public health emergency.
“It’s not the first time. I think the late 1940s or early 1950s, Dr. Flannigan was the county health officer and he canceled Corn School for one year because of the polio epidemic. They were fearful for the kids.”
This hasn’t stopped people on social media from expressing their disappointment with the decision to cancel the annual street festival for one year. Many of those commenting suggested it was two early to call it off. Corn School is still two months away.
Glick said waiting any longer to make the announcement wouldn’t be fair to the many vendors that sell foods at Corn School to support their not-for-profit organizations. Glick said those vendors needed to know now in order to avoid ordering supplies they wouldn’t be able to use.
“I know that all of these not-for-profits will be hurt because of this,” she said. “It’s going to be a loss to them, but at least they won’t have those expenses and won’t make those investments. I’d hate to call it at the last minute. That would really leave those people hanging.”
Others complained that because Corn School is an outside event, it should be safe. Glick said the Corn School committee disagreed.
“I understand. But we can’t take temperatures at the door,” Glick said in response to those charges. “It’s not like an event at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne where if you have a temperature, we can turn you away. That’s not going to happen. If you’re intent on coming to Corn School and maybe you just don’t feel a 100%, you may come anyway and be a carrier.”
Others worried that if the festival is canceled this year, the state would use that as an excuse to not allow future Corn School celebrations to return to its traditional home, downtown LaGrange, which requires S.R. 9 to be closed and traffic rerouted around LaGrange. Glick said that’s simply not true.
“It will be back next year. The state is on board with us on this,” she explained. “We did our due diligence.”
Finally, to those who said online who say it simply isn’t fair to cancel the annual event, Glick had an answer.
“I’m sure the people who lost loved one, or the people who’ve been hospitalized and gone through the illness themselves because of the coronavirus probably thought it wasn’t fair either,” she said. “I don’t want to put any more families in that position. We just can’t be sure and right now isn’t the time to guess what the severity of this virus will be in October. A lot of older people go to Corn School to see old friends and have conversations and catch up. If you have to worry about them, maybe it’s just not a good idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.