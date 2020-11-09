KENDALLVILLE — After 23 years in business, Kendallville’s Family Video is closing.
While physical video stores have been a challenging business since the advent of streaming video services, Family Video’s district manager said COVID-19 was the final stroke.
“The local Family Video store is closing in Kendallville after 23 years in the community. While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” District Manager Scott Jaynes said. “We are having a liquidation sale now and plan to completely shutdown by mid-December or sooner if we sell through all the product.”
The store at 123 N. Main St. will be officially closed before the end of the year. It’s been in business since 1997 and also shares its building with a Little Caesars pizza.
Family Video had announced earlier this fall that it would be shutting more than 200 locations amid ongoing stress from competition and the pandemic.
Auburn’s location put on the chopping block in September, but at the time the company said Angola and Kendallville locations would remain open.
Once a hub for home movie rentals on video cassette and DVDs, video stores began facing immense pressure in the 2000s from new services like the mail-order Netflix service, Redbox DVD kiosks and eventually video streaming from Netflix and numerous others have have emerged since.
Family Video, the last major video rental store chain in business, still will have more than 250 stores across the Midwest even after its numerous 2020 closings.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Kendallville and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD, the parent company of Family Video.
People can visit familyvideo.com to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. Stores will officially close when inventory is sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.