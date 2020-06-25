ANGOLA — Officials are somewhat perplexed as to why Steuben County hasn’t experienced a surge in cases of COVID-19, particularly with crowds of people gathering at the lakes and popular night spots that cater to lake traffic.
At the same time, Steuben County officials are warning local residents to be careful when they travel outside the community, especially if they are traveling to an area to have a known outbreak of COVID-19.
It is possible that people who have COVID-19 and are visiting or are picking it up in Steuben County, but if they are not local residents, their data, if detected through testing, will only show up in their home counties.
“If we get information about someone from the lake who was exposed, like at the sandbar, if they don’t notify us, we don’t know,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department. Even then, the numbers don’t count as active cases among Steuben County residents.
“I’m thankful that the case count hasn’t risen more,” van Ee said.
It is possible that people are practicing measures of caution while out on the lakes. Typically people on boats tend to be family members or close friends. While they might not be able to completely practice safe distancing on a boat, they typically don’t come into close contact with other boaters unless they are tightly packed at a gathering spot.
This comes at a time when all of the neighboring counties are experiencing a surge in cases. Steuben County, on the other hand, only sees about a new case a day. As of Thursday, Steuben County was at 114 cases overall, 92 recovered and two deaths. In other words, there are only 20 active cases in the community.
Because COVID-19 is surging in many areas, van Ee said people need to exercise caution as they travel.
“Traveling can increase your risk of contracting COVID-19, especially to regions within the United States that are experiencing an increase in reported cases of COVID-19. Any community member that is planning on traveling to these areas should take all precautions and verify safety recommendations and travel restrictions with local and state officials at the destination,” she said.
On Wednesday, three states, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, asked travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
This was done early on in the pandemic locally, when a billboard was purchased by Steuben County Commissioners, asking visitors to lake homes to quarantine for 14 days. This proved ineffective as people poured into Steuben County from neighboring states, like Michigan, to purchase goods that were not available at home due to government restrictions.
The Health Department continues to urge people to “practice social responsibility in their daily lives and while visiting public areas including businesses and recreational areas.”
People should stay six feet away from one another, wash hands often with soap and water, cover sneezes and coughs and wear face coverings when recommended.
“These measures will help keep our community safe and keep the transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible,” van Ee said.
Local COVID-19 testing is being performed at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s Respiratory Clinic, 1381 N. Wayne St., Angola. To be screened for testing call the Cameron COVID-19 testing line at 667-5555 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The closest OptumServe location is in Noble County at the Community Learning Center at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. and an appointment is required. Any individual seeking testing must live or work in Indiana. Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.