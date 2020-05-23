Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.