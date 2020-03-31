ANGOLA — Local rural hospitals are used to dealing with a specific community or regional area, but in light of COVID-19, it’s no longer business as usual.
In Angola, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has basically taken a relatively new facility and revamped it in reaction to COVID-19 and is collaborating with hospitals all around in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan to serve the public.
In Coldwater, Michigan, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has been taking in patients from as far away as Detroit to help ease a healthcare crisis in a city overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
“In the last three weeks, we’ve been able to increase our bed numbers by 40%, we’ve changed negative air pressure in 17 rooms, we’ve done what I believe is extraordinarily unique, that is taken a community hospital in a critical access area and prepare it for something that we had no idea was in store even three or four months ago,” Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief of medical staff at Cameron, said in a press conference in City Hall on Tuesday.
The changes at the hospital has increased its capacity from 25 beds to 35.
So far, the lone person to test positive for COVID-19 in Steuben County has been receiving treatment in a Fort Wayne hospital.
There may come a time when patients from Parkview Regional Medical Center and Lutheran Hospital end up receiving treatment in Angola at Cameron because it might be better suited to a patient’s needs, especially if the Fort Wayne hospitals might become inundated with COVID-19 patients, though that particular conversation has yet to be had.
“We’re in close touch with Parkview and Lutheran,” Connie McCahill, Cameron’s president and CEO, said in an interview. “Where ever people have the appropriate beds then that’s where we’ll place them.”
McCahill said hospitals in northeast Indiana’s Region 3 have been working together quite well, even before it was urged by Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s state health commissioner, in a press conference Monday with Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“What’s exciting is that we’ve had a wonderful collaboration with other hospitals in other communities to collaborate and I believe to merge the needs of this community and others so the cooperation we’ve experienced has been extraordinary,” Rumsey said. “The most important thing you can understand is ... that the hospital is doing everything they need to do to make sure you have a safe place to get your care, whether it be to respiratory illness COVID-19 or other needs. Because of that we’ve been able to retool the entire patient flow in the hospital and we’ve opened a community respiratory clinic in the back of Urgent Care.”
In addition, Cameron has started operating a COVID-19 hotline for people to call to determine if they need to seek medical testing and care from the virus. The number is staffed 24 hours a day. It is 667-5555.
Because pandemics know no political boundaries, particularly within the United States, McCahill said Cameron officials have also been working closely with officials in Branch County and Williams County, Ohio, to monitor the pandemic and potentially share resources.
In Coldwater, ProMedica has been taking in patients from areas hit hard by COVID-19, particularly Detroit.
“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, ProMedica is working collaboratively with other health systems in our communities and neighboring communities as we are able,” Courtney Bean, marketing specialist with ProMedica Coldwater, told The Herald Republican. “Since the Detroit area has experienced a significant surge of COVID-19 patients sooner than our region and its hospitals are at or near capacity, ProMedica has started taking some COVID-19 patients from that area. We are also working closely with our governmental agencies and their disaster command centers to help manage the COVID-19 surge in our regions.”
