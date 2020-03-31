More than 4,200 people in Noble and LaGrange counties have applied for unemployment in the past two weeks, a figure that suggests local unemployment may already be in double digit percentages due to coronavirus.
According to the newest Indiana Department of Workforce Development unemployment insurance numbers released Tuesday, the number of new claims statewide more than doubled this past week, rising from 53,608 to 120,331 for a total of 173,939 first-time claims in the two-week period.
After small increases in the four-county area last week, jobless claims have surged in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties, while nearby metro center Allen County also posted a huge increase.
In the two-week period, Noble County has had 2,628 new unemployment claims, while LaGrange County had 1,613 applications filed. DeKalb County had 1,748 claims while Steuben County was 1,292 over the past two weeks.
LaGrange County’s claims increased tenfold, 1,050%, while Noble County was up 676% week-to-week. DeKalb and Steuben counties were both up more than 200% from the week prior.
Based on the number of people listed as unemployed in the February unemployment report from the state, which came out Monday, plus the number of new claims filed in the last two weeks, unemployment may already have skyrocketed to double digits.
Based on those calculations, unemployment in Noble County may already be around 14.3%, while DeKalb and LaGrange counties both rank in at 10.6% and Steuben County lower at 8.7%.
Official unemployment counts from the state for March won’t be available until late April, making these estimates one of the only barometers available to snapshot current conditions.
Whether jobless benefit seekers are totally out of work or seeking relief for part-time losses is not defined in the data.
Allen County’s unemployment insurance numbers rose 180% for the week ended March 28 compared to the previous week as northeast Indiana’s manufacturing base takes a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen County had 9,950 initial claims for the week ending March 28, a 179.4% increase from the week before of 3,561.
Allen County had the second largest number of claims in the state that week, eclipsing Lake County, which has over 100,000 more residents than Allen’s 379,299, according to recently released 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Marion County, home to the state capital of Indianapolis and the most populous county, continued to have the largest number of claims at 13,546. Elkhart County had the third highest number at 9,844. Lake County fell to fourth place at 6,414.
Disruptions to manufacturing appear to be the biggest gut punch to local employment, especially as auto production has shut down recently.
With factories halting production, including General Motors Truck Assembly in Fort Wayne, and the chain-reaction on suppliers and transporters, along with a temporary ban on dine-in restaurant and bar service and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for nonessential workers, many companies are making what they’re calling temporary layoffs of workers.
“If we thought the first week’s numbers were high, it’s even more eye-popping this week,” said Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “The scope of the public-health closures and diminished consumer spending is coming into focus at this point. The scale is clearly unprecedented. We are also starting to see significant claims in counties that have more manufacturing presence like Adams, Elkhart, Noble and LaGrange counties. Again, we don’t have industry-specific information about the claimants, but the effects of sheltering in place must be widespread with these numbers.”
According to Rick Farrant, spokesman for Northeast Indiana Works, “Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast have been tracking layoffs reported to us and, although the tracking does not include all layoffs, it shows that manufacturing is continuing to be hit hard by the precautions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus far, we’ve documented the layoffs of at least 12,630 manufacturing workers in northeast Indiana and that number will likely continue to grow. The impact on the manufacturing industry in the region is significant because the sector is the largest employing industry with nearly 85,000 jobs and is also one of the higher-paying industries.”
WorkOne Northeast career centers are closed and staff working from home “continue to get a steady stream of inquiries about how to file for unemployment benefits,” according to Farrant.
People must file for unemployment at unemployment.in.gov.
Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly Editor Lisa Long contributed to this report.
