KENDALLVILLE — Despite receiving the go ahead from Gov. Eric Holcomb to reopen many Noble County churches are airing on the side of caution.
Many churches will remain closed to parishioners for the foreseeable future as local pastors look to protect their congregation from the coronavirus pandemic.
However there are a few churches who have decided to reopen. One of those is Harbor of Love Baptist Church, in Kendallville. The church posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it would be having services at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
“We invite all to join us, wear a mask if you want to,” the post read. “If you are elderly or immunocompromised, we will be praying for you and you can still watch the live stream.”
Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan lifts the restrictions on churches today during Stage 2. The ban excludes three counties in the state including Marion, which continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients.
In allowing larger church gatherings, Holcomb said on Tuesday residents still need to practice good social distancing and hygiene.
“We felt as we were phasing in this was a good test group, to see if we could responsibly open up on this front,” Holcomb said in his statewide press conference. “We knew how important our spiritual guidance is to our wellness.”
He said he is depending on congregational leaders to help lead their flock in a safe manner.
Residents responding to a Facebook post are mixed on whether it is too early to open. While some say they will be attending church, others say it is too early.
“It’s short sighted and irresponsible to open churches at this point,” said Jene Becker. “One’s faith does not disappear if you can’t be in the building.”
Pastor Mike DiSanto, of the First Christian Church, in Kendallville said, their church will be resuming slowly.
“We need to think about our congregation,” said DiSanto.
Indiana United Methodist Church Bishop Julius Trimble has advised his churches to reopen no sooner than June 14.
Pastor Steve McPeek, of Trinity Church United Methodist, said he will continue to meet with his leadership board to discuss what services will look like moving forward.
“We have several parishioners in the 65-and-older category and we know they are going to come back,” he said. “We don’t want anyone harmed for us gathering for worship.”
Pastor Jerry Burghduff of the Rome City United Methodist Church and Brimfield United Methodist Church echoed those thoughts.
As a former health care professional, he said now is not the time to reopen. Currently he is looking toward the June 14 date to possibly reopen.
At that point, worshiping at Brimfield could be done under the church’s outdoor pavilion, allowing for more social distancing.
Father J. Steele, C.S.C. of the Immaculate Conception Church in Kendallville, said he is also following the recommendation of his Bishop Kevin Rhoades, of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
He said once he receives the word from Bishop Rhoades services will resume at the church, with some modifications.
“I have an email ready to send out to our congregation,” Steele said.
In following recommended guidelines from the state and CDC all of the pastors agree that once services do resume, they will look a whole lot different than they did pre-COVID-19. Gone will be the gatherings for cookies and punch after services, passing of the peace, children’s ministries and communion modifications.
Pastors are also strongly encouraging those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to continue to worship from home.
Pastor Nate Mosely, of Grace Christian Church said Wednesday in a Facebook post that his church will be removing some pews to allow for social distancing before reopening on May 24.
“We have been taking a prayerful measured approach to the question of reopening,” he said in the short video. “Space is a premium here, our sanctuary is cramped, which makes social distancing a challenge.
“Is this a perfect plan no as one imperfect person to another we feel this is the best we can do for the time being,” Mosely added.
Pastor Phil Rigdon, at St. John Lutheran Church, said his church is looking at resuming services after May 21. The church’s layout will allow the congregation to adhere to social distancing regulations.
During the pandemic, churches have turned to technology to continue to get their messages out to their congregation through Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube and other means.
They all agree that this technology has been a blessing. All of them say they will continue to offer online options for parishioners once they open their sanctuaries.
Burghduff said he believes he has more people watching his Sunday service on the internet than were coming to the in-person church services.
Pastor Mark Schnell said, online services will become the new normal for churches.
“We have had good responses. We have people who don’t normally get online, get online,” McPeek said.
