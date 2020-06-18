INDIANAPOLIS — The pace of new COVID-19 infections in LaGrange County isn't slowing and health officials are encouraging residents — especially Amish families — to take advantage of free testing available today and Friday.
In Thursday's statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County added another 16 cases, taking its total to 336 cases all-time.
The county has logged 69 cases since Sunday and is on pace to cross 100 cases this week if recent daily rates continue.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver visited LaGrange County Tuesday to meet with local health and government officials to discuss the ongoing rise in cases and offer assistance.
Part of that assistance provided was two days of mobile testing, with health crews on site at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana today through 4 p.m., as well as availability at the Topeka Fire Station from 8 a.m. to noon and LaGrange Fire Station from 1-5 p.m. on Friday.
The testing is free and available to anyone who wants a test regardless of symptoms or health factors. The testing is viral testing, which checks for current infection. Antibody testing to look for previous exposure is not being offered.
While a second round of results from a statewide IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health study showed coronavirus may be slowing around the state, north-central and northeast Indiana have not been making the same progress as other regions of the state.
Elsewhere in the region, Noble County's case count increased by eight, DeKalb County added six cases and Steuben County was unchanged from the previous day.
No new deaths were reported in the area. Noble County remains at 27 deaths, DeKalb County at three and LaGrange and Steuben counties both at two.
Statewide, Indiana added 425 cases, slightly above the June average to date of 381 cases per day. Indiana logged 15 deaths, slightly below the June average of 19 per day.
The new testing number set an all-time record at 13,540, although that figure is inflated by a one-time dump of negative cases. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday that one lab which had been reporting positive cases was transmitting a large backlog of negative test results, which would inflate the figure.
