INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hasn't hit the ceiling on the number of new cases yet.
For the third time in the last seven days, Indiana set a new one-day record high for number of new COVID-19 cases.
That's on top of positivity being high again, hospitalizations staying up and deaths still rising.
A day after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a plea to Hoosiers to buckle down and keep up efforts to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Indiana is once again setting new records.
The state reported 1,943 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That topped the previous all-time high of 1,918 cases set on Saturday.
The report was the highest Thursday total ever, surpassing the previous high mark of 1,450 — set just last week — by nearly 500 more cases.
Case counts usually hit their highest points of the week on Friday and Saturday, which suggests that cases could top the 2,000 line for the first time before the week is over.
The record case count came amid a rebound in testing to more average daily numbers at about 25,000 total tests, but that still resulted in a high positivity rate of 7.68%, far above the 5% benchmark the state had previously been under prior to the recent surge in activity.
Indiana's average positivity rate for the month is 5.98%, a nearly two-percentage-point increase from September's average of 4.07%.
The state also recorded 23 deaths on Thursday, the fourth times daily death reports have topped 20 in the last 10 days.
With half the month now past, Indiana is average 15.13 deaths per day in October, a sharp increase from the 10.93 per day average in September, which in itself was a little higher than August and July.
Locally, the four-county area recorded no new deaths in Thursday's report after seeing new deaths in LaGrange County on back-to-back days earlier this week.
New case counts in the region have not slowed, however.
Noble County led the pack with 23 new cases reported on Thursday, followed by DeKalb County, which added 17 cases. Steuben and LaGrange counties both added eight new cases on the day.
Northeast Indiana's Health District 3, which includes 11 counties in the region, has seen a doubling in the average number of daily new cases, rising from 86 per day the beginning of the month to 178 per day as of Thursday's report.
