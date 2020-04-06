LAGRANGE — LaGrange County recorded its first COVID-19 death Sunday. The LaGrange County Health Department made the announcement Monday morning.
The individual who died was an adult male. According to a press release issued by the LaGrange County Health Department, Dr. Thomas Pechin, The LaGrange County health officer, said that the victim died in a hospital but did not name the hospital. The victim was over the age of 60 and had been hospitalized as a
COVID-19 patient. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
According to the state board of health website, there have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in LaGrange County, and 41 have been conducted.
The health department press release reiterated that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The release stressed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease, is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
The health department continues to warn people that COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands and by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.
It also said many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness. The health department said the best ways to protect yourself is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The LaGrange County Health Department, lagrangecountyhealth.com, said it would provide updates as new information becomes available. It also recommended visiting the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.IN.gov, for the most up-to-date information.
