FREMONT — It was almost exactly a month ago when Greg Mohler was sitting in his car outside the Fremont Community Schools administration building, getting ready to head in for a meeting of the Board of Trustees.
He wasn’t feeling well and knew he probably ought not go in the building.
“I called Dr. (Bill) Stitt (superintendent) and I said ‘man, I’m feeling sick, I better not come in the there.’ So I went home and put myself in quarantine,” said the Fremont Middle School principal on Monday night.
About a week later, things got worse, so Mohler, 59, an Allen County resident, went to the emergency room at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and he ended up hospitalized. Within days, he tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday night, five weeks after he took himself out of the game and started a tortuous battle with COVID-19, Mohler was back at it, albeit on a Zoom meeting, attending a Board of Trustees meeting.
He says he is weakened — he lost 35 pounds and this a guy who's in pretty decent physical shape — but he looked like vintage Greg Mohler during the video conference, save for an occasional cough.
Leading up to the start of the meeting, Mohler shared his thoughts, details of his battle and his love of the Fremont community for the support it gave him through his ordeal, even becoming tearful as he expressed his feelings to his colleagues, in particular over the joy of being sent a video made by students.
“Amazing kids. Amazing people,” Mohler said.
To say that he’s happy about being out of the intensive care unit at Parkview is an understatement. But it isn’t easy. Mohler’s breathing hasn’t fully recuperated; he has to undergo therapy and has regular exercises to help redevelop his lungs to full capacity.
“I’m doing a lot better. I think a lot of people think when you get out of the hospital they think you’re done, a lot better, but you’re not,” Mohler said.
While speaking to the board he tired. In a conversation later in the evening after he had a bite to eat, it was taxing to talk.
But he didn’t have trouble saying that it was a lot of prayer, excellent doctors and more prayer from a loving community that got him through his ordeal.
He may have left COVID-19 behind, but he did not lose his sense of humor or his gregarious manner.
(Hey, kids! Did you know Mr. Mohler grew a beard while he was in the hospital? Neither did he! But when he was removed from a ventilator, he removed that beard, too, ASAP.)
It all started out on March 13 when Mohler went to Muncie to watch his son, Garrett, in a baseball game at Ball State University where he plays for the Cardinals. It was chilly out that Friday and Mohler said he was feeling like he might have a cold.
When he was back at it in Fremont the following Monday, March 16, that’s when he started feeling bad and went home and into quarantine.
Mohler checked into the hospital on March 24 and was tested for COVID-19 when all other tests proved negative. In a couple days, his test came back positive.
He would end up on a ventilator for seven days, but it was the sixth that provided him with the will to beat that monster.
“This COVID is nasty. It is so nasty, dude,” Mohler said. And when he found out the odds of COVID-19 patients surviving after ventilator treatment, he was even more thankful.
The night of Mohler’s sixth day on a ventilator was somewhat telling. He said he had not seen any medical staff all night. He stayed awake all night long. Mohler said he laid there in his room, staring at the tube coming from his nose.
“It was filling up with fluid, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to die in my own fluids.’ So I prayed. I prayed all night long. I never slept,” Mohler said.
The next day, medical personnel came in and they started talking with him. They asked Mohler if he knew what day it was. Like any patient in his state, it was not easy to come up with the date. Eventually it clicked. It was Garrett’s 22nd birthday and that would be the last that day Mohler would be on a ventilator. He insisted.
Eventually, Mohler said he convinced the doctors to let him out of the hospital and now he’s one the road to recovery, hoping that he will be able to return to school soon.
He has been told that his recovery could take up to a year, but the former gym teacher is pushing for much sooner.
“I’ll see you in June,” Mohler said, emphatically.
In the meantime, Garrett has gotten tested and Mohler hopes it will show that maybe he had COVID-19 and will end up with immunity from exposure to his father that will protect him. That could be the best thing that could happen to the son who stayed by his father’s side all the way through his battle with COVID-19, save for the time Mohler was in quarantine in a hospital room at Parkview in an ICU ward crowded with COVID-19 patients.
Mohler said he doesn’t know where he might have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. At this point he doesn't care, but he asks about others in the community, how they are doing in their battle.
One thing is certain. Greg Mohler is grateful to be alive. He’s thankful for all of the support he’s received. He’s working hard in his recovery. And he can’t wait to get back to school to be with his faculty and staff and most certainly the students at Fremont Middle School who adore their principal.
“Let everybody know I appreciate the community, the prayers. It’s just awesome,” he said.
