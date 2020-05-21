ANGOLA — After being closed since the middle of March, Angola’s Brokaw Movie House is happy to be opening up again on Sunday.
Movies being shown are Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man.
Theater manager David Benson said the staff are ready to go and to comply with protocols set for social distancing to keep staff and the public alike safe.
The theater originally closed when the orders came from the governor's office due to the bar and restaurant aspects, said Benson.
“Staff will be in masks,” Benson said. “Our cleaning protocols were already stringent, but now they will be cleaning even more often in the high traffic areas.”
Devices called a step and go have been installed on the doors to the restrooms on the main level of the theater so people exiting the restroom don’t have to touch the door with their hands to exit.
At least for a while, the theater will be operating at just under half capacity to comply with orders set by the governor.
“Half capacity here works out to just a bit less,” Benson said. “The governor specifically said 50%.”
Seating in the theaters will be assigned, with people picking their seats when they purchase tickets. The staff will have a seating chart to help keep things in order. People will also be asked to sit in every other row. Social distancing can be achieved in the rows, if sitting by someone you don’t know, by leaving three seats between one another.
Benson said things at the box office and concessions won’t be running as quickly as normal to keep staff social distancing as much as possible. He placed a lot of emphasis on encouraging people to get their tickets early to avoid potentially long wait times.
“Get your tickets early,” he said. “You can buy early on Fandango or in the box office daily after about 11 a.m.”
Every other terminal at the concessions area will be in use, with sneeze guards placed to protect staff. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the theater for staff and patrons alike.
The Brokaw is on the list to get hand sanitizer from Three Rivers Distilling Company, Fort Wayne, so Benson said there should be an ample supply with little fear of running out any time soon.
Getting things for the theater set to reopen hasn’t been the easiest process, said Benson, as there hasn’t been much guidance from the state as far as movie theaters are concerned.
“We will no matter what err on the side of caution,” he said. “Better to be over-prepared. We want people to feel safe, have this as a safe environment to enjoy coming to the theater again.”
For more information, show times or to purchase tickets, visit thebrokaw.com. Follow The Brokaw on Facebook, @thebrokaw.
