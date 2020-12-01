AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new death of a person positive for COVID-19 and 44 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The death brings the total to 35 for DeKalb County. The person who died was older than 80. The department said no further information about the death will be released.
The 44 new cases push the county past the 2,000 mark in total cases to 2,009. The county began November with just over 900 cases and reached the 1,000 mark on Nov. 4, so more than half of all COVID-19 cases in the county have been reported in the past four weeks.
Tuesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; 10 between ages 11-20; three from 21-30 years of age; six between 31-40; nine who are 41-50 years old; five who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 173 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three since Monday, including 34 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State deaths hit high
The state shattered its previous single-day high for Hoosiers lost to coronavirus when it recorded 142 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, breaking the previous one-day high of 102 set on Nov. 24.
The four-county area added to the total with two deaths in Noble County and one in LaGrange County, taking the area to 68 deaths in the last 41 days.
Noble County logged its 48th and 49th deaths, which occurred Sunday and Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. One patient was in their 70s and the other was 80 or older, according to demographic data from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 12 people in their 70s and 29 at 80 or older.
In LaGrange County, which logged its 33rd death, the person who died Sunday and was 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 15 people who were 80 or older.
Since Oct. 21, the four northeast counties have now combined for 68 deaths, double what they had prior to that date.
DeKalb County has totaled 26 deaths, LaGrange County 18, Noble County 16 and Steuben County eight over the 41-day period.
Tuesday’s statewide death total of 142 was a new all-time record. Death counts are generally the highest on Tuesdays week to week because of a lag in reporting and verification from over the weekend, and this week’s may have been even higher because of the Thanksgiving holiday falling last week on Thursday, delaying reports even more.
Indiana has seen a rapid rise in total deaths over the last two months. After averaging 11 per day in September, the state doubled that to 22 per day average in October and then doubled that again to 45 per day average in November.
November was the deadliest month so far in the pandemic for the state, with more than 1,300 Hoosiers losing their lives to COVID-19. That was more than both April and May, each of which had about 950 deaths.
Statewide, Indiana logged 5,396 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, similar to last Tuesday’s total and also on a lower-than-usual testing number.
The state racked up the cases on just over 36,000 tests, which put the state’s positivity rate at 14.98% for the day, the second-straight day that positivity has been just below 15%.
Statewide hospitalizations remain at their highest level ever with a total of 3,460 people currently in treatment across the state.
Although hospitalizations remain at an all-time high, the good news is the total hasn’t increased significantly since Nov. 25. Over the past week, the total number of patients across the state has only gone up about 80, where prior to that the total hospital census was regularly increasing by 80-plus people per day.
That trend hasn’t held, however, for Health District 3 of northeast Indiana. After a short-term decrease to 342 patients hospitalized on Nov. 20, new admissions have been rising steadily in the region, hitting a record high of 441 admitted patients as of Monday.
As about 1-in-7 patients who enter a hospital for COVID-19 have died there, the high hospital census means that death numbers are likely to stay high for the immediate future.
The four-county area has been seeing multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 at nursing homes over the past few weeks, which is part of the reason deaths have risen substantially across the region.
Locally, case counts haven’t slowed much after Steuben, DeKalb and Noble counties all added more cases in the month of November than they had in the previous eight months combined.
On Tuesday, Noble County added 48 new cases, while Steuben County increased by 27 and LaGrange County was up 18.
Heading into Wednesday’s new weekly county metrics color ratings, it’s likely the area will still remain in orange and red ratings, representing high spread of the virus.
LaGrange County is poised to remain in red for the third straight week as its positivity rate, while improved, still remains over 15% for the past seven days. DeKalb County, which dropped to orange last week, may be back in red this week, as its positivity rate has increased again.
Steuben County, which narrowly remained in the red last week may drop to orange, as its positivity has improved, dropping to 10.9% for the lowest in the four-county area. Noble County looks assured to remain in orange again, as its positivity is still high but not over 15% despite larger per-capita case counts.
