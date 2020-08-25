BUTLER — More than 20 residents and staff members at the Laurels of DeKalb nursing home in Butler have tested positive for COVID-19, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Tuesday.
They account for most of the 26 new cases reported Monday by the DeKalb County Health Department, Souder said. The total is by far the most cases reported in a single day in DeKalb County.
Souder said 15 residents and six or seven employees of the Laurels of DeKalb tested positive, and two people have recovered.
The new cases represent the first significant outbreak reported in a DeKalb County nursing home. Neighboring Noble County previously had seen nearly 100 COVID-19 cases in its nursing homes.
The Laurels of DeKalb has sent a memo about the situation to residents and their family members, Souder said. It has quarantined and isolated two separate hallways at the facility, and staff members are using N95 masks, gowns and gloves for patient contact.
Most nursing homes already had been feeding residents in their rooms instead of in group dining areas, he said.
“We already were having a significant increase in daily cases for a couple of weeks. This just magnified that,” Souder said about the Laurels of DeKalb outbreak.
Monday’s total represented a nearly 10% increase in DeKalb County’s total cases in a single day. The first case of COVID-19 in the county was reported exactly five months earlier.
Four of the patients reported Monday were older than 91, the age of the county’s previous eldest patient.
On the opposite end of the age scale, Souder said, “The schools have been doing very well. To my knowledge, there have been no intraschool case transfers to date,
“There certainly have been people who have tested positive and are home on self-quarantine” related to schools, he said. “Numerous students have been placed on home isolation for 14 days because their parent or parents have tested positive.”
The safety of nursing homes and schools depends on what people do on their personal time, and the public in general could be doing a better job, Souder added.
“The biggest concern that I have as health officer is that it appears from everything I’ve been told and have observed that there are many, many social gatherings and events that have occurred without proper social distancing and mask wearing,” he said.
“These include weddings, graduations, funerals, church gatherings, family get-togethers, neighborhood gatherings and maybe a few parties that now we’re seeing the schools ask kids to specifically stay away from — such as birthday parties and sleepovers,” Souder added.
“It’s going to take an increased effort on the part of everyone to do proper mask-wearing … and improved social-distancing when masks are not worn, and even when they are worn, because there still could be some spread in close proximity,” he said.
“To keep the schools open and to keep these small businesses open, it’s going to be very important for people to renew their drive toward better corona-guideline cooperation,” he advised.
“So far, sporting events have been going all right in this county, and the athletes are wearing masks when they’re on the sideline. We’re asking for increased mask wearing by anybody who’s in the fan section,” Souder said.
The county health department is seeing a few more COVID-19 cases of unknown origin than in the past.
“We’ll monitor as closely we as we possibly can to learn how those transmissions have taken place. We’re hearing from the people involved that they’re wearing their masks” and still became infected, Souder said. “The masks are protective for the wearer, but the other person’s mask is even more protective.”
Souder said guidelines have changed for quarantining of people who have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, they are being asked to quarantine if they have 15 minutes of cumulative time in exposure to the infected person, instead of the old standard of 15 minutes of consecutive time.
As for the county’s residents, he said, “We’re trying to get them the tools to make that decision to protect everyone and be all in one community with one common enemy.”
