INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, a LaGrange County resident has died of COVID-19 as the county also became the local leader in total cases.
As of Saturday's Indiana State Department of Health report, LaGrange County recorded its fourth death. That comes a day after the county had its third death on Friday.
LaGrange County is still behind Noble County in terms of deaths, as Noble has 27, but ahead of DeKalb County at three and Steuben County with two.
LaGrange County did, however, overtake Noble County for all-time cases, rising 11 cases to 365 overall. Noble County actually declined two cases to 356, with cases being subtracted if they are attributed to the wrong county of residence.
LaGrange County remains in a surge of cases, with just over 300 new confirmed cases since Memorial Day. While other local counties have slowed over the last week or so, LaGrange County continues to see double-digit increases in new cases on a daily basis.
This week alone from Sunday-Saturday accounted for 98 new cases identified.
The Indiana State Department of Health ran three pop-up testing sites in LaGrange County this past week, with testing in Shipshewana on Thursday and in Topeka and LaGrange on Friday. Results from those tests likely won't show up until early next week due to testing turnaround times and reporting windows.
While testing has increased significantly lately, increased testing itself does not account for the rapid rise in cases. LaGrange County's positivity rate — percentage of positive test results — has been upward of 30% in recent weeks, after previously sitting at percentages in the teens and low 20-percentile range.
Statewide and in other counties not seeing surges, positivity rate has been trending downward. As testing availability has broadened and included more people who are asymptomatic, many of whom are not sick and therefore test negative, positivity rate has generally gone down.
Although it's possible LaGrange County testing sites have suddenly started becoming very accurate in testing on sick people, the more likely explanation is that there are simply more sick people around now to test.
On Saturday, DeKalb County added six cases, while Steuben County was unchanged at 108. Noble County, after dropping two, sits at 356 all time.
Just under 1% of the population of LaGrange County has had a confirmed case to date, with a per-capita rate of 92.1 cases per 10,000 people. That's within the top ten highest per-capita rates in the state.
Statewide new cases remain relatively low, at 315 on Saturday, below the June average of 374. June's average is also about 150 cases per day below May's average, as state officials have said recent data suggests COVID-19 is slowing in most parts of the state, although northeast Indiana has been one of a few hotspots.
