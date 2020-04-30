ANGOLA — While there is still plenty of vehicle traffic circulating around Public Square, an annual April gathering there did not occur due to state restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Lou Ann Homan, a Trine University adjunct professor and professional storyteller, generally leads poetry readings downtown daily in April, National Poetry Month. This year, she held just one online session on Thursday afternoon.
By Zoom, Homan gathered a group from across the country, from as far away as Florida, for an observation on the last day of Poetry Month.
Usually, after people have gotten together for outdoor readings throughout the month of April in all types of weather, a final hurrah is held at the movie house.
"We always meet at The Brokaw," said Homan, "sometimes we'd have 20 or five, or one."
This year, like all other nonessential businesses, The Brokaw Movie House remains closed.
Virtual readings included Emily Dickinson's "Wild Nights — Wild Nights!" by Jan Wilson of Angola and a 1632 poem by John Milton, "Song on May Morning," read by her husband Mark Wilson.
Also reading was Jacob McNeal of Hamilton, who married his wife, Cristina, virtually after the state shutdown canceled their original wedding plans at a Fort Wayne church. McNeal, in his deep cinematic voice, read Edgar Allen Poe.
Among those in the Zoom room were professional poets Michael Czarnecki from New York and Loren Niemi from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Czarnecki joined from his car.
"I had to run to the post office," he said. "I didn't want to miss this."
Czarnecki ended the 40-minute meeting with a couple of his own poems. Niemi also shared an original piece, a three-part epic compilation titled "Plague Year."
Homan read Mary Oliver's "When Death Comes."
Oliver won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize and was once described by The New York Times as "far and away, this country's best-selling poet." Oliver died Jan. 17, 2019, in Hobe Sound, Florida, at 83 years old.
The haunting words of her poem, which include "when death comes — like the measle-pox," foreshadows a life well lived despite what may be going on in the world.
The poem ends like this:
"When it's over, I want to say all my life
I was a bride married to amazement.
I was the bridegroom, taking the world into my arms.
When it's over, I don't want to wonder
if I have made of my life something particular, and real.
I don't want to find myself sighing and frightened,
or full of argument.
I don't want to end up simply having visited this world."
