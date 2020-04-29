LAGRANGE — A second person stricken with COVID-19 disease passed away in a local hospital Sunday, according to the LaGrange County Board of Health. They reported that the deceased was a woman aged 60 or older, who had been hospitalized because of the disease. Officials did not say which hospital was caring for that individual.
According to statistics provided by the State Board of Health as of Tuesday morning, 24 people in LaGrange County are confirmed to have the coronavirus. Health officials have tested 135 people from LaGrange County for the infection. But of those who test positive, the virus seemed to be spread fairly evenly across a wide range of age groups.
People aged 60-69 make up the largest group of people with confirmed cases of coronavirus, coming in at 25%. People aged 50-59 make up the second-largest age group testing positive for the virus at 20.8%. People aged 70-79 come in third, making up 16.7% of all confirmed cases.
Surprisingly, people 20-29 and people aged 40-49 make up the fourth-largest group of confirmed cases, with each representing 12.5% of all confirmed cases. Children aged 0-19, as well as adults aged 30-39 and people 80 years and older represent 4.2% each of the confirmed cases in LaGrange County.
The state statistics also indicated that the virus is evenly spread between males and females, each with about 50% of the known cases. The state does not provide any statistical data on the severity of those infections, or whether those infected by the coronavirus have required any kind of hospitalization.
