INDIANAPOLIS — Another Noble County resident has died of COVID-19.
In Tuesday’s noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County logged its 16th fatality from COVID-19. That came after the county had its 15th death reported on Sunday.
Noble County far leads its neighbors in the region, as LaGrange and Steuben counties both have two deaths and DeKalb County has one.
Noble County has been battling COVID-19 outbreaks at two nursing homes — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — which have accounted both for the county’s far higher number of cases and deaths. Most, but not all, of the new COVID-19 activity in the county has been attributed to those facilities.
LaGrange County had the largest increases in cases from the day prior, adding three new cases to 41 total. Noble County was up one to 136 and DeKalb County added one more to go to 24 total. Steuben County was unchanged at 62.
Statewide, Indiana had another steady day of cases and deaths, although testing totals plummeted after several days of record highs.
The state added 500 new cases and 33 deaths, both in line with recent averages. But testing dropped to 3,822 overall, coming off an all-time high of more than 6,600 tests reported Monday.
That number is also much lower than the recent average, as the state had been posting over 5,000 tests per day in recent days.
Testing could see a big boost later this week and into next week as 30 more OptumServe testing sites open around the state Wednesday.
The first 20 sites in Indiana National Guard armories, including one in Angola, opened last Wednesday. The 30 new sites will be located in other spots around the state, including one at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and one at Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
More than 150,000 COVID-19 tests have now been processed in the state total.
