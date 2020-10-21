INDIANAPOLIS — With greater community transmission of COVID-19 around the state, the virus is now snaking its way back into long-term care facilities and impacting populations of vulnerable residents with often deadly effect.
As such, the state is now surging its response in an effort to shove the virus back out of those facilities.
Long-term care facilities were the primary focus of Wednesday's statewide COVID-19 press conference, with Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials spending much of the time discussing a recent uptick and the planned response to new outbreaks.
Indiana has seen record-high numbers of new cases around the state and health officials have repeatedly warned that unchecked spread in the community and among people less at risk can and would eventually find its way back into places where it could do significantly more damage.
And the state is starting to see exactly that, Holcomb said.
“From the very, very beginning, (Indiana State Health Commissioner) Dr. (Kris) Box and her team have operated with a sense of urgency to serve those long-term facilities,” Holcomb said. “Deaths and cases continue to mount at these facilities. We need to initiate an even more targeted, surgical if you will, even more targeted effort to support residents where they are.”
In April and May, when Indiana was recording 30 and more deaths per day from COVID-19, those high death rates coincided with significant outbreaks in nursing homes around the state.
But by late May and into June as the state gained better control of those outbreaks and deaths had fallen to under 10 per day. As cases came down around the state over the summer, those infection and death rates in nursing homes stayed down.
Nursing home residents are a highly vulnerable population. In total, 2,205 deaths to date — 58% of the state's overall total — have been among long-term care residents.
Case counts in Indiana have risen sharply lately, hitting more than 2,000 new cases per day at the end of the last week, and new outbreaks are popping up in nursing homes.
In early September, long-term care facilities across the state were averaging about 25 new cases per day, but that numbers has been on a steady increase since, rising to upward of 70 cases per day as of last week, the highest averages in nursing homes seen since May.
Likewise, deaths from nursing homes have gone from an average of around five per day to around 10 per day recently, which amounts for a good portion of the increase in average daily deaths seen statewide so far this month.
Holcomb connected the dots for Hoosiers, stating that bigger community numbers are leading to more facility cases, which are resulting in sharply rising hospitalizations and increasing deaths again.
Indiana's total hospital patient census has double since late September, hitting nearly 1,500 patients admitted, figures not seen in the state, again, since early May in the height of previous expansive long-term care outbreaks.
“Slowing the spread of this infection and sickness inside these facilities, there is a direct correlation on how that impacts our hospitalization rates,” Holcomb said. “What happens in the community, ends up in the facility, ends up in a hospital.”
Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in response to “a surge in our long-term care facilities,” the state will be taking several actions to redouble help and protect nursing homes.
“We want to save those Hoosier lives and in doing so we can protect our hospital capacity,” Weaver said.
Staffing has been one area where nursing homes have been stretched to the point of breaking, so Weaver announced that the state will activate Indiana National Guard members as well as its reserve of health care volunteers to step up and bolster nursing home staffs to help with testing, data entry and/or infection control measures.
“They have been running a marathon at a sprint pace for eight months,” Weaver said. “The day-in and day-out of this pandemic has been long and hard on all of us, but especially those on the front lines in health care.”
Indiana will also provide more protective equipment including N-95 masks, face shield and gowns; reinforce infection control procedures and education; and work to reduce admissions into nursing homes by piloting a program to allow Medicaid-eligible patients to transition direction to home-based recovery instead of going into nursing homes where they may be at increased risk.
While the state did put a stop on all outside visitation to nursing homes early in the pandemic, health officials and facility operates worked together to develop safe visitation procedures when outbreaks got under control in summer. While individual facilities may temporarily restrict access amid outbreaks, the state is not currently looking to reimpose blanket bans on access to nursing homes, Weaver said.
Visitations and contact with family can be beneficial to the mental health of patients which, at older ages, can also have noticeable impacts on physical health.
As for everyone outside of long-term facilities, Holcomb said their role is to do what they can to suppress transmission and therefore should expect to continue practicing precautions as the best way to slow the spread.
The list of best practices haven't changed as Holcomb repeated them again — practicing social distancing, wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and staying home when you're sick.
“As long as there is spread of this virus, we need to practice the things we know work,” Holcomb said. “We're not going to get away from those things that work.”
