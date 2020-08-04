State opens new COVID-19 testing site
SHIPSHEWANA — Coronavirus testing is coming back to Shipshewana.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced it will again set up a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Shipshewana starting today. That site will remain open through Saturday.
The testing site will be set up at the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine buildings, located at 450 East County Lane, Shipshewana.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No doctor’s referral is required to be tested and there are no symptom criteria requirements. No appointment is needed and the event is for Indiana residents only.
Habitat of Humanity hosting fundraiser Saturday
LAGRANGE — After canceling its annual August fundraising auction, the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fundraising event this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at its East Wayne St., store in LaGrange.
The local not-for-profit organization is selling meat from one cow and two hogs butchered by Yoder’s Meat and Cheese from Shipshewana.
“We’re trying to use other methods to raise needed funds,” said John Sisson, executive director of the organization.
The animals purchased by Habitat for the sale were local 4-H projects. The meat is frozen and will be sold ala-carte.
“We will have ground beef, ground sausage, roasts, steaks, ribs, chops, and more,” Sisson said. “In addition, we are raffling off four meat bundles and a Weber Grill. Tickets for this are being sold until Sept. 4. Tickets will cost $5 each.
The grill was donated to Habitat for Humanity by Schlemmer’s Do It Center Hardware in LaGrange. The meat bundles, which include some special cuts of beef as well as pork burgers, were donated by Stutzman Brothers Meats.
For more information, check out the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
