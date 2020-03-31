AUBURN — Kristen Randol is thinking outside of the box and coming up with ways to inspire and create smiles to residents and staff members at northeast Indiana nursing and assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randol is the community education representative for Heart to Heart Hospice and is unable to visit the residents directly during the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
In an effort to lift spirits, Randol and other Heart to Heart representatives been visiting the outside grounds of nursing and assisted living facilities and going window-to-window with a bubble-blowing machine for the residents to enjoy. She also has been creating sidewalk chalk art at employee entrances that convey positive and uplifting messages.
She has visited Aperion Care and Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola and Betz Nursing Home, Auburn Village and Smith Farms Manor in Auburn. She also plans to visit facilities to create smiles in Noble and LaGrange counties, she said.
In addition, Randol said, as she drives through communities, she uses a bubble machine to blow bubbles from her car window so that others may enjoy them.
“The residents and staff have been very thankful, it has been a true blessing,” Randol said of her efforts to spread cheer
“I just want to create joy and lift spirits. We need to think outside the box and let the people who are isolated in their rooms know we are still thinking of them. Watch for the bubbles!”
