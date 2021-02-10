ANGOLA — There’s no questioning that COVID-19 has been tough on everyone, but for some college students making the switch to virtual learning has created additional hardships of its own.
Due to the pandemic-related closures or limited hours of many public libraries, cafes and community centers, some students without a reliable high-speed internet connection at home have found it difficult to complete their online classwork.
Other students, especially working or professional ones, might have internet access but may miss having a quiet, distraction-free space to study.
In Steuben County, however, two entities are trying to fix that.
Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation to procure a space where Ivy Tech’s students can complete their online classes.
The partnership will allow Ivy Tech students free access to the internet-connected computer labs at The Steuben County Enterprise Center, located at 907 S. Wayne St. in Angola. The labs will be open for use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will need to check in with Enterprise Center staff upon arrival, and are being asked to follow all state and local COVID-19 rules and precautions.
“Many Ivy Tech classes shifted online or virtual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left some students at a technological disadvantage,” says Randy Wooldridge, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw Employer Consultant. “We’re pleased to work with the Enterprise Center and open this space for students who need computers or a quiet place to work while they continue their education.”
Both Wooldridge and Steuben County EDC Executive Director Isaac Lee have worked together in the workforce development field in the past, and that relationship led to discussions about Ivy Tech holding classes at the Enterprise Center before the pandemic hit Indiana.
“This had been something we were looking at prior to the pandemic, but when everything went virtual it still held true, that at the end of this we want the Enterprise Center to be a place where people can take Ivy Tech classes,” Wooldridge said. “So this is just a continuation of our evolving partnership.”
The Enterprise Center computer labs being open to Ivy Tech should help both current enrollees and those who are planning on taking classes next term, which begins March 22. Registration for those classes is now underway.
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech’s two nearest campuses to Steuben County are in Fort Wayne and Warsaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.