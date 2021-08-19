KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff urged East Noble to consider returning to mandatory masking in its buildings as the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spike in Noble County.
Since most students can't get vaccinated yet, since the majority of those who can aren't, and since the delta variant spreads more quickly and has been putting more children at risk compared to the original strain of the virus, Gaff suggested the changes be implemented at local schools.
East Noble's school board took no action Wednesday after hearing the recommendation from Gaff.
East Noble started the 2021-22 school year with a mask-optional policy. While encouraging unvaccinated students to mask up, the school has not mandated mask usage for all students this year.
Masks were required in K-12 schools by executive order of Gov. Eric Holcomb for the entire 2020-21 school year as a precaution to protect students and staff members inside buildings.
Masking, along with other precautions being taken by schools, did prove to be effective at keeping down infections. About 3% of students in K-12 schools in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley counties contracted COVID-19 during 2020-21, which was a rate lower than the overall infection rate of the state, in which about 12% of Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.
But with vaccine distribution ongoing and with cases down significantly in the summer, the governor pulled back on mandates for schools this year, instead leaving that decision to individual school districts.
While some school systems across the state have opted to go back to mask requirements — many of those being larger school districts in more metro areas — no schools in rural northeast Indiana have opted to go that way.
But what's changed since the decision to go mask optional over the summer and now is that Indiana is still in the midst of a large spike of COVID-19 activity brought on by the delta variant of COVID-19.
"I had a discussion with the superintendents and heads of school in Noble County and explained that I recommended that the policies that were in place last year that allowed us to be in-person in school throughout the year for the most part be reinstated in the face of the COVID-19 surge we're seeing," Gaff said Wednesday night.
"That would not include optional masking. As you can see, optional masking means no masks," Gaff said referencing the unmasked school board, administrator team and most of the audience in attendance at the meeting, "We're in the middle of a pandemic, hopefully toward the end of the pandemic, but it's hard to tell with the numbers doubling."
Indiana's average daily case count of COVID-19 cases has risen from about 215 new cases per day on July 1 to more than 2,650 cases per day diagnosed over the last week. Hospitalizations have about quadrupled from about 400 statewide on July 1 to more than 1,600 now, and the state's death rate has risen from about two deaths per day average in mid-July to now more than 12.5 deaths per day average.
Those numbers are still increasing at this point, with no immediate signs that the rises are beginning to slow or level off.
This week, according to the state's COVID-19 spread metrics, Noble County was rated orange for "high" spread of the virus, the first time in 26 weeks the county has hit that high of an advisory level.
Hoosiers younger than 12 can't be vaccinated yet because none of the three available vaccines have been approved for use in children that young yet. Statewide vaccine rates for people age 12-15 sit at just under 25% while the 16-19 group is 36%, although likely higher among 18- and 19-year-olds who may need to be vaccinated to attend state universities.
Noble County's overall vaccinated rate is toward the bottom of Indiana's 92 counties at just 39% overall, about 13 percentage points behind the state average of 52%, so it's likely youth vaccination rates in the county lag behind statewide averages, too.
Since the start of the school year, East Noble has already reported new student cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health schools dashboard.
Per the dashboard, East Noble has reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in the student body at every school except North Side Elementary since classes started on Aug. 5.
Although children are at very low risk of dying from COVID-19 or experiencing a serious illness, the delta variant has been hitting children harder than the original strain of the virus.
Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been increasing every week for the past three weeks, with 43 children statewide hospitalized for the week ended Aug. 17, and pediatric hospitalizations are higher compared to a year ago. About 1 in 38 known pediatric cases is resulting in hospitalization in Indiana now, which is a higher rate than about 1 in 51 cases occurring at the same time last year.
Gaff urged the school board to shift its policy, since the measures in place last year helped suppress transmission in the school setting.
"When public health history is paid attention then good things happen. When it's ignored, bad things happen," Gaff said. "I'm concerned if we don't change the policy now things will get worse. It's getting worse. It's going to take some time to turn around no matter what we do in terms of mitigation."
School board members also heard from some other parents who spoke during public comment time.
One person urged the board to consider reimplementing mask usage at the schools.
One person asked the district to reconsider its quarantine policy for students, which tends to put large swaths of students out of classes when a student or teacher tests positive.
And one person simply asked a variety of questions wanting to know whether East Noble was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition of a close contact, why students who are vaccinated aren't required to quarantine even though there's been some new evidence that even vaccinated people are capable of transmitting the delta variant, why exposed but asymptomatic students can't be allowed to stay in school with masks instead of being forced home on quarantine, and why the district won't accept a negative rapid test result in order to allow a student to return early from quarantine.
East Noble is not making any changes from its 2021-22 policy at this time and the school board does not meet again until September, so no changes are likely to occur in the near future unless the board opts to conduct a special session to discuss the issue.
