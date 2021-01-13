The Area XI 4-H Educators are hosting four independent sessions focused on managing 4-H clubs, workshops and events in a still-COVID world, said information from Tami Mosier, Steuben County Extension educator.
The sessions start today.
"I am helping with session one on Thursday and session two on Jan. 21," Mosier said.
The sessions run from 6-7 p.m.
To register, go to bit.ly/4hvolunteerdevseries for the sessions that are hosted on Zoom.
The sessiions include, 4-H in a COVID World; Social Support and Mental Health on Jan. 21; Virtual STEM Learning, Jan. 28; and Recruitment and Retention of 4-H Members on Feb. 4.
For more information, contact Purdue Extension Steuben County at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
No one from Steuben County has registered yet, but I am hopeful some of you will as there will be valuable content offered at all four!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.