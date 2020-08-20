INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County has recorded its 30th COVID-19 death, slightly over two weeks since having its last.
In Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County logged on new death, taking it's all-time total to 30.
The death occurred on Wednesday, according to data on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
Based on demographic breakdowns of deaths for the county, the new death was a person 60 years old or older.
Noble County's average age of people who have died of COVID-19 skews old. To date, Noble County's deaths have included two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 20 in their 80s.
No specific details were available about Wednesday's deceased.
Noble County has recently seen a new outbreak in a long-term care facility, as Sacred Heart Home in Avilla reported new cases were found in its assisted living facility.
No information has linked the new death to that facility, but the health department had reported that some residents from the facility were hospitalized after getting ill.
Historically, about 1-in-5 people admitted to a hospital in Indiana for COVID-19 end up dying there.
Most of Noble County's deaths to date have been related to cases in nursing homes, as is the case for the state as a whole. Approximately 6-in-10 deaths state wide are attributed to residents of long-term care facilities.
The new death was the first in Noble County since Aug. 4.
No other counties in the region reported new deaths. LaGrange County remains at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three all-time.
Indiana as a whole logged 11 deaths in Thursday's report, making it the third-straight day of double-digit deaths for Indiana.
Thursday also represented a rise in cases from recent days, although strong testing numbers kept the state's positivity running lower than recently.
Indiana added 941 cases total, but that came on nearly 18,000 tests for a positivity rate of 5.28%, lower than Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, but a little higher than Monday's and Tuesday's percentages.
The statewide positivity rate has fallen a bit over the last week as strong testing numbers haven't turned up more cases.
Indiana's hasn't cracked 1,000 cases since Saturday, which ended a run of the state topping the thousand mark on seven out of 10 days.
Statewide hospitalization numbers, after dipping into the low 800s have increased again, sitting at 921 total patients statewide as of Wednesday. That figure is more than 300 patients higher than its lowest point in late June.
Locally, case growth remained slow as it has for weeks in northeast Indiana.
DeKalb County added seven new cases, while Noble County was up four, Steuben County added three and LaGrange County was unchanged from the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.