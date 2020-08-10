INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday compared to recent days — a trend that’s seen every week as testing slows over the weekend — but the total this week is running higher than other Mondays in the recent past.
The daily Indiana State Department of Health report says, new cases dropped to 664, down from 1,041 on Sunday, which marked four straight days above 1,000 new cases per day.
The Monday drop is a weekly occurrence, as the beginning of the week report captures testing from over the weekend, which is almost always slower than during the week.
Monday’s total was higher than past Mondays, showing that cases are still running at a higher level than recent weeks. This week’s 664 new cases were higher than the past Monday’s dating to the beginning of July — 576, 535, 635, 425 and 323 on respective weeks.
Indiana closed out last week on its highest daily totals ever. The state cracked 1,000 new cases for the first time ever on Thursday, then set a new all-time record of 1,239 cases on Friday, and stayed above the thousand mark for both Saturday and Sunday.
After a plateau at the end of July, cases have started rising again, and with schools reopening health officials have already warned that cases may continue to rise as students and staff get tested if the virus starts circulating in school buildings.
Although cases have been rising and hospitalizations have been up, deaths have remained low. Although Indiana hasn’t logged a day with zero deaths since the beginning of pandemic, only one was reported on Sunday and three were logged in Monday’s report.
Monday’s positivity rate was artificially low — 3.42% — because the state announced that a new testing lab was just on-boarded to the electronic reporting system, resulting in a large one-time data dump that inflated the number of tests.
Northeast Indiana continues to remain mostly quiet, with counties reporting small numbers of cases.
Noble County has been the most active recently, increasing 21 new cases over Sunday and Monday. Other counties had little activity, with DeKalb County up five, Steuben County up four and LaGrange County up two cases over the two-day period.
No new deaths were reported in the area. Noble County remains at 29 overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
