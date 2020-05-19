INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 deaths across Indiana spiked Tuesday after down days, while new cases sagged even amid increase testing.
On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 57 new deaths after posting 11 and 14 deaths, respectively on Sunday and Monday. That's not uncommon, as deaths are usually reported at the highest levels on Tuesday and Wednesdays due to a reporting lag that typically seems to lull on the weekend.
Indiana has had 1,678 COVID-19 deaths in just over two months since the first death was recorded on March 16. No new deaths were reported in the four-county area as of Tuesday.
While deaths had a weekly increase, new cases were down a bit compared to recent days at 450 new cases. New cases have been under 500 for the last three days, a second short-term valley in May after cases dipped a bit last week.
For the month of May so far, Indiana is averaging 572 new cases per day, ±123 cases within one standard deviation. That's been a little higher than April's average of 523 cases per day.
Since entering Stage 2 of the state's five-step reopening plan on May 4, Indiana has only posted five days with more than 600 cases, compared to being above that level 10 out of 11 days between April 23 and May 3.
Locally, counties had small increases in cases from Monday. Steuben and LaGrange counties were each up two cases to 67 and 52, respectively, while DeKalb County added one to 26 total.
Noble County, which leads the region in cases at 152 total and 20 deaths, had no change as of Tuesday's report.
Allen County had surpassed 1,000 total cases over the weekend, now at 1,053, while Elkhart County is at 733 total, Kosciusko has 60 overall and Whitley County sits at 27 cases.
Testing came down off an all-time high set Monday to 5,400 tests, which is still slightly above the May average of 4,965 tests per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.