ANGOLA — Despite Trine University and the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County closing in late March due to COVID-19 restrictions, university volunteers completed more than 100 tax returns for northeast Indiana residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this spring.
"It's great hands-on experience for the students," said Jeff McGowan , assistant professor in Trine's Ketner School of Business. "They get to do live returns and get to serve the community at the same time, so it's a real win-win."
This is the third year students in Trine's classes have completed returns for low- to moderate-income residents. McGowan said the class' nine students completed about 80 returns before in-person sessions were halted the second week of March.
Since then, McGowan has completed returns that were scheduled, but canceled due to COVID-19, at Auburn's Catholic Charities office.
During the spring semester class, students complete a federal income tax course during the first three weeks to earn certification as advanced VITA preparers. They spend the rest of the semester assisting community members with tax returns.
