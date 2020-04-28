INDIANAPOLIS — New cases, new deaths and new hotspots will be things to watch going forward in the battle of COVID-19, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said a primary metric that will control the state's progress is health care capacity.
Indiana has been undergoing a small surge in cases this past week, averaging close to 700 new cases per day over the last six days. That's been significantly up from an average of about 467 cases per day in the three weeks prior in April.
With Indiana's stay-at-home order expiring Friday and some indications that Holcomb may loosen the restrictions a bit as the state enters May, Holcomb said while he's watching the numbers of new cases, there's a different statistic more important to him
"I'm concerned with every number that comes in," Holcomb said. "My north star is focused on is or is not the health care system we have overwhelmed? And, to date, it has not been."
Holcomb gave the credit to the millions of Hoosiers who have worked through the month of stay-at-home directives that have helped to flatten the curve and limit the number of new infections day-to-day.
Because of that, health care providers have been able to keep pace with the number of new cases and maintain wide availability of intensive care units and ventilators.
As of Tuesday, Indiana had about 44.2% availability of ICU beds and 79.5% availability of ventilators.
"It's not just focusing on the positive cases. That will continue. This can be with us, folks, for a year. It's how we manage our way through this and keep our curve flat enough," Holcomb said. "Absolutely we look at cases. We look at that ratio. We look at the death rate. But we also are laser focused on our hospitalization rates, our vent availability, the ICU bed availability."
Holcomb also noted that increases in testing will be important to maintain an accurate picture of how the virus is working its way through the state. Indiana should expect to have new cases for many weeks or months moving ahead, but how the state responds to those cases will be key.
The governor said the state can and will do many things at the same time including keeping health care capacity open, reopening business and keeping most Hoosiers safe and healthy.
"It's not just one area that we look at, especially since we're increasing our testing and will over this next month, we'll identify more positives for sure," Holcomb said. "That's why it so important to have this testing you heard about today, expansion, and the tracing."
