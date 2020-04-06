INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s testing capability is rising, but still remains behind neighboring states and the U.S. as a whole.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state’s capacity is increasing and could nearly double within the next week or two, but for now remains a limiting factor in Indiana’s ability to fully identify where the virus is.
“Our testing for COVID-19 in Indiana has expanded ... as all of these labs have come on board, we’ve been able to increase our testing,” Box said.
As of right now, between the state health department and private labs that have stepped in to help, Indiana has a maximum capacity of processing about 3,700 tests per day.
Weeks ago, Indiana was only able to test a few hundred people per day, but lately that daily figure has risen up toward 3,000 new tests per day.
Because testing has been limited, Indiana has limited its testing criteria to primarily people showing serious symptoms and in need of hospitalization as well as health care workers treating those patients.
But because of the increase in testing, the state is opening its guidelines a bit to now include pregnant women, people with extremely high body-mass index ratings and people with underlying health concerns.
Upon a follow-up question later, Box clarified that while Indiana is a “fat state,” the BMI guideline is aimed at patients who are morbidly obese and whose weight can create breathing problems due to pressure on their lungs.
“This has allowed us to expand our testing criteria,” Box said. “Since we have more capacity for testing at this time, we are really looking to our providers ... to make sure they’re testing for COVID-19.”
The availability of testing swabs and reagent media remains a concern for the state, but the number has been ramping up. Box specifically said they are focusing on increasing testing capacity in both the north and south ends of the state after an initial focus on populous central Indiana, where the majority of Indiana cases are being detected.
Box said with more labs coming online, she is hopeful that Indiana can rise to a daily testing capacity of up to 6,300 tests per day in the next few weeks.
Box provided some statistics about how Indiana matches up against its neighbors and, for now, Indiana is doing the least amount of testing per-capita, although it isn’t terribly far behind.
The U.S. as a whole is doing the most testing per capita and in the region, Illinois and Michigan are each doing about 460 tests per 100,000 people, while Ohio and Kentucky are next around 370 tests per 100,000.
Indiana is a bit behind its eastern and southern neighbor, but not by much, Box’s data showed.
While the state is identifying about 500 cases per day, Box said the true numbers of people sick with the virus are likely higher and just unable to be spotted because of ongoing limits to testing.
The state still has no rapid-result testing capability. While the state had been told it could get 15 “point-of-care” testing machines, Box said she received an update that the state would only get five such machines from the federal government.
Each machine comes with just one cassette that can process 100 tests and Box said they’ve already put in an order for more, but those supplies are on back-order due to high demand.
“I think our testing definitely limits us in our ability to know how many individuals are sick,” Box said, and in speaking with other states, she has found they are facing similar challenges in crowdsourcing testing between public and private labs. “We’re all kind of Band-Aid patching it together.”
