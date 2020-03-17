WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will use a combination of waiver days and virtual learning while schools are closed for at least four weeks due to the coronavirus.
DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders sent details in a letter to the district’s families Sunday afternoon.
“The decision to close was not easy and not made in isolation. Careful consideration and guidance from the DeKalb County Health Department was paramount in reaching the ultimate decision to close school for four weeks. Social distancing and large group gatherings became primary concerns in our school settings. DeKalb Central Schools will continue conversations with state and local health officials to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our community. We will re-evaluate conditions on April 8,” Teders wrote.
He added more information specific to DeKalb Central Schools:
“During this four-week period of closure, the district will be utilizing a combination of waiver days, as approved by Gov. Holcomb, and virtual learning, which is a hybrid of eLearning. School will be closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. This will allow our teachers and support staff to plan and prepare for virtual learning. Teachers will be in contact with students for virtual learning just as they have done in the past for eLearning. Teachers will also be responsive to student and parent needs throughout this four-week closure when virtual learning is in place. We realize there may be bumps in the road, and I want to ensure you we will be responsive, supportive, caring and flexible.”
Virtual learning will begin Wednesday. The district will use eight virtual learning days during the four-week closure:
• No school waiver dates: March 16, 17;
• Virtual learning: March 18, 19, 20;
• Spring break: March 23-27;
• Virtual learning: March 30, April 1, 3, 6, 8;
• No school waiver dates: March 31, April 2, 7, 9.
• Good Friday, no school: April 10.
Resources for virtual learning will be communicated to parents and placed on the district and school websites. Parents in need of paper learning packets or internet access are encouraged to call the school or the tech hotline at 920-1050.
