LIGONIER — Love first. Education second.
It’s not a phrase one would expect to hear from a school, but needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic aren’t expected, either.
Right now, West Noble has postponed food services for two weeks, since one of its food service employees had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Superintendent Galen Mast said the concern was food service workers transmitting to one another, not through food to recipients.
But, when food was being served, it served many in the community.
When making the decision to close West Noble schools last month, Mast said the first concern of some administrators was how to still get food to kids.
Mast said Food Service Director Deb Rodriguez and Treasurer Barb Fought began to ask if the schools could start a food drive similar to what they do over the summer months.
Now, West Noble was conducting food drives on Wednesdays and partnered with Milford Food Bank for Sunday food handouts.
The first Wednesday over 400 were served at the morning service at West Noble primary. They had to turn 93 away, directing them to come back to the high school that night for another handout.
Those 400 were served in a little over an hour, West Noble Primary Principal Brian Shepherd said.
“It’s a very simple thing to do, but it’s not easy. A lot of people get the two words mixed up,” Shepherd said. “Simple, let’s hand out food. That’s not easy to do. Now you’ve got to organize a lot of stuff.”
But, of course, it was a win-win for the school and families. Kids got to see teachers, families got food and the school got to check in with its community and see how they were doing.
“We got a lot of thank-yous,” Shepherd said. “Kids we hadn’t seen in a while, it was good to see them.”
Shepherd also handed out packets to families to make sure kids had something to do while at home, but his focus, he said, was to make sure the kids knew everything was ok and that they’re cared for.
“Number one, you want to show them that they’re loved,” Shepherd said.
Bill Doege of the Milford Food Bank is a friend of Shepherd’s and assisted with supplying food for the Sunday drive.
One Sunday when the school handed out food, just a few apples and pears were left from an entire box truck full of food.
Afterward, Shepherd drove West Noble Middle Principal Melanie Tijerina and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Gene Teel out to Shady Acres on a school bus to hand out the remnants.
“(Tijerina) just started calling all the kids in Shady Acres to see if they needed anything and stopped at their doors and took them what we had,” Shepherd said.
Tijerina said in the midst of the pandemic, seeing to the health and wellbeing of students falls well within a school’s responsibilities.
“It is impossible for educators to just ‘turn off’ the care and concern (educators) have for their students. Educators tend to be do-ers, and asking them to sit at home and stay put goes against their training. In our area, schools and churches are often the main avenues of support for families in times of need. I believe we are at the point that both schools and churches can not meet the current demand. … We are all learning to think outside the walls and have come to realize that school is much for than a classroom,” Tijerina said.
Shepherd sees his role the same way.
“You do what you can for as long as you can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.