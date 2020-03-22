Profits can be replaced, people cannot
To the editor:
I am not a medical professional nor do I play one on TV. I am a businessman, which may strike you as odd as you read on.
The situation that is unfolding all over the country and the world is increasing in intensity and seriousness as each day goes by. And as each day goes by, more damage is inflicted that cannot be reversed. This lack of hustle that is displayed to stop the spread of this dangerous virus is absolutely baffling.
In times of crisis, a leader and person’s true character are revealed. Do we stand up to the plate and face a crises head on? Or, do we take cover and assume it will pass by if we just pretend it isn’t there? Leaders, true leaders, lead their people and do what is right for the good of those people.
People over profits. We are hearing too much about the economic hit of this virus and the need for people to work. Yes, the economic hit will be substantial. We will rebuild. People will go back to work. That can be fixed. There are tools and mechanisms in place to help workers and business owners. What cannot be fixed is losing a loved one because of inaction. People over profits. Profits can be replaced, people cannot. I urge community leaders — local, state, national- to take the right action for the PEOPLE and order a mandatory quarantine or shelter in place. It has been shown over the last week that people will not stay home and stop the spread unless forced to by a mandatory order.
At the present moment we are limping along with the economy at about half capacity and the stock market losing ground by the day. If we keep limping along at this pace, the virus and the strain on people and the economy will be greater than if we would shut everything down, stop the spread and then be able to reopen at full capacity. The mortality rate would be lower, the strain on our health care system would be lower and the economy could recover and go back to full strength quicker.
If schools are closed, tournaments canceled and professional sports shut down, then why are businesses and shops allowed to remain open? We aren’t stopping the spread by the actions taken so far. We are putting a band-aid on a broken leg.
If national and state leaders will not step up to the plate, I urge local officials to do everything in their power to stop the spread in our community. Make the right move — order a shelter in place.
Robert Caesar
Angola
Concerned citizen, neighbor and business owner
