GARRETT — Young people under age 18 can eat free again this week, thanks to a Garrett restaurant.
Beginning Monday, T & R Junction, 104 N. Peters St., Garrett, again will be generously providing young people from the community with free breakfasts and lunches daily, Monday through Saturday.
This week, Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools will not be distributing food during their scheduled spring break, but they will resume giving out free meals to all students on Monday, March 30.
T & R Junction's hours for free kids’ breakfast are 8-10 a.m., and free lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can visit and like T & R's Facebook page for daily menu options and updates.
