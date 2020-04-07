ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council will meet virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m., though they typically meet the first and third Mondays of the month.
As of now, this is the only meeting for the month scheduled for the council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To connect to the meeting, which is a public meeting, people may dial 219-293-4381 and use identification number 297-635-688# on a telephone.
Items on the agenda include a few ordinance readings, a request to approve a letter proposing an emergency generator study not to exceed $11,900 and a request to approve a health and safety proposal for the cost of $14,796.
The only ordinance slated to have its third reading is an ordinance on stay-home pay during a declared emergency for city employees.
On March 16, Mayor Richard Hickman made a local disaster declaration due to coronavirus and the common council then adopted an ordinance on stay home pay to comply with national and state directives to practice social distancing.
That ordinance is set to expire on April 15.
The new ordinance that will have all three readings on Wednesday, as long as it passes unnanimously, and will not expire until Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home directive expires for the state, which currently is April 20.
The ordinance will allow city employees to receive pay for scheduled non-overtime work hours without using their paid time off benefits subject to a few conditions.
Those conditions are as follows:
• If some or all of the employee's job can be done from home, the employee is expected to do so with direction from a supervisor during regularly scheduled, non-overtime hours.
• During non-overtime, regularly scheduled hours the employee is "on call" and must be available by phone to respond to calls from other city officials and must be able to return to their work station within two hours notice from a supervisor or designee.
• Employees may not receive compensation from any other source during regularly scheduled, non-overtime hours.
