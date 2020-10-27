INDIANAPOLIS — Early COVID-19 numbers this week show Indiana may hit new all-time highs again later this week, as numbers keep trending at levels not seen since the first days of the pandemic.
Case counts were the highest ever for a Tuesday by hundreds of cases. Positivity topped 10% on the day. And the state logged more than 50 deaths, the first time that’s happened since May when COVID-19 was ravaging nursing homes.
Each week in October has been worse than the last, and this week is showing no signs of breaking that trend.
According to Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state logged 1,983 new cases of COVID-19, about the same number as Monday.
Compared week-to-week, however, Tuesday’s numbers were the highest total for a Tuesday ever, surpassing the previous all-time Tuesday high of 1,549 on 13 by more than 400 cases.
That’s been a theme so far this week — Sunday was the biggest Sunday ever by more than 500 cases and Monday was the biggest Monday ever by about 400 cases.
Indiana hasn’t tallied fewer than 1,000 cases in a day since Oct. 6. In the three weeks since, Indiana has logged more than 1,500 cases 17 of the 21 days, including six days over 2,000 cases.
Prior to October, cases had crested 1,200 only three times.
Tuesday’s near-2,000 case count came on just over 19,000 tests, a typical drop for the early week, which resulted in a positivity rate of 10.24%, more than double the 5% benchmark Indiana wants to keep at and far higher than the 4% numbers the state was enjoying just one month ago.
And, that very high positivity return came despite the state including a one-time dump of negative tests — 1,310 tests — that hadn’t been reported before.
Indiana has never topped 10% positivity since the state started reporting total testing figures and only crested that mark once after mid-May when testing ramped up, even when the state was using the outdated positivity calculation using only unique people tested, a measure that brings back much higher results, since it doesn’t take retests into account.
Also Tuesday, the state reported 51 deaths, the highest single-day death count since May 19 when 57 people died.
Since March, Indiana has only had more than 50 deaths on eight out of the more than 230 days since Indiana reported its first known case of COVID-19.
Death counts are usually highest on Tuesdays, due to reporting lags from over the weekend, but October’s average death count is almost double what it was in September — 20.5 deaths per day throughout October compared to 11 per day in September.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have not come down and are still at near-all-time high levels. As of Monday, 1,687 patients total were admitted to hospitals for treatment.
The total hospital census has ever only exceed 1,700 patients once since the state starting tracking that data, once on April 8 and once on April 13.
Locally, no counties in the four-county area recorded new deaths despite the high number of them in Tuesday’s report, but cases surged again in three of four counties in northeast Indiana.
DeKalb County led the region, adding 21 new cases on Tuesday, followed by Noble and Steuben counties which both added 16. LaGrange County, despite several large increases in recent days, had no new cases reported on Tuesday.
Noble County remains at 35 overall deaths, followed by LaGrange County at 15, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County.
Over the last two weeks, DeKalb County has had 14 patients admitted to hospitals, followed by Noble County with 12, Steuben County with eight and LaGrange County with seven, according to data from the Regenstrief Institute.
The average hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment is about two weeks.
Historically, about 17% of patients statewide who have entered a hospital for COVID-19 have gone on to die there.
Outside of Noble County, that ratio appears to hold up in the three other counties. The total deaths to hospitalization ratio is 17.2% for LaGrange County, 16.7% for Steuben County and 14.9% for DeKalb County.
Noble County’s, which had severe nursing home outbreaks accounting for most of its death total, is higher at 37.8%.
