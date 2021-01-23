INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County logged two new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, but the region and state both closed out one of the bests weeks they’ve seen since October.
The deaths are the 58th and 59th in Noble County all-time and the third and fourth so far in 2021.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the deaths in Noble County both occurred Friday. One was a person in his or her 70s, and the other was a patient age 80 or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 14 people in their 70s and 37 at 80 or older.
With the exception of Steuben County, the four-county area has seen a significant drop in deaths compared to November and December so far this month. Steuben County has recorded 12 deaths, but Noble has had four, DeKalb three in official state records and LaGrange just two.
The state recorded 50 deaths Saturday as statewide death numbers continue to drop. Indiana is averaging 61 deaths per day in January, which is down from 79 per day in December but higher than 45 per day average in November.
Case counts have been running lower all of this week and closed out the same way, with the state recording 3,093 cases, the lowest Saturday total since Oct. 24.
The number of cases came on about 49,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 6.32% That’s the 12th day in a row that positivity has been under 10% and the fourth day in a row under 7%.
The state benchmark for positivity is 5%, a number the state hasn’t been under since September, but which Indiana has been making progress toward in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations have continued to drop to 2,134 total patients in Indiana, continuing a recent streak of improving numbers since a peak on Nov. 30. Patient counts have dropped 14 of the last 16 days.
Hospitalization numbers have improved even faster in northeast Indiana, falling by more than 60% to 168 patients in treatment.
Locally, cases increased by smaller amounts on Saturday.
Noble County was up 18 cases, DeKalb and LaGrange counties each added 12, and Steuben County was up seven cases.
Since last Saturday, cases in Noble County increased 143, with 108 in DeKalb County, 88 in Steuben County and 54 in LaGrange County.
Those weekly numbers are an improvement compared to a week ago, when Noble County added 196 cases, Steuben County increased 126, DeKalb County was up 121 and LaGrange County added 74 cases.
The region saw improvement in this week’s color-coded COVID-19 spread ratings, with Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all improving to orange. Steuben County, although finishing just shy of changing to orange, did show marked improvements in both of its numbers.
