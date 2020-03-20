DeKalb County organizations and businesses have announced numerous changes in their operations due to the COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic.
Garrett buildings closed
GARRETT — The City of Garrett has closed all city buildings and departments to the public for the foreseeable future, Mayor Todd Fiandt announced.
“As of now, all employees are still working and will be in the office to answer emails, phone calls and collect mail or be able to meet by appointment only. No drop-in visits will be allowed,” Fiandt said in a news release.
The city has canceled today’s Board of Works and Common Council meetings. The next Board of Works and council meetings are scheduled for April 7.
Anyone with questions may call 357-3836.
Garrett to hold special
Board of Works meetings
GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Public Works will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 31 at the Council Chambers of Garrett City Hall.
The purpose of the March 31 session is to open garbage contract bids.
St. Martin’s cancels
medical appointments
GARRETT — All routine medical appointments at St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, are canceled.
The clinic is working to set up tele-med visits and will release more information as soon as possible.
The clinic will remain open to provide refills for its patients. Refill requests are to be made by calling the clinic at 357-0077 to schedule.
Patients who become ill are asked to call the clinic for a phone assessment. Phones will be answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2-8 p.m. Thursdays.
People may visit the St. Martin’s website, smhcin.org, for more information about the COVID-19 virus.
Garrett Public Library closes
GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library has ceased normal operational activities due to the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons with items checked out have had their due dates extended, according to library officials, and all late fees during this time will be forgiven.
The library’s south entrance will be open on scheduled eLearning days from noon until 6 p.m. to give internet access to students who need it. eLearning days are March 18, 19, 31, April 1, 2, 7 and 8.
Curiosity Shop closed through April 13
GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, will be closed through April 13. Donations will be accepted at the shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County Line cancels services
The County Line Church of God has canceled services at its three campuses.
Campus locations are in the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center, 7716 N. County Line Road, Auburn and 602 Erie Pass, Auburn.
Purse Palooza has been postponed
GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Center’s Purse Palooza, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
Bunny Brunch, egg hunt canceled
GARRETT — Two Garrett events for children planned for Saturday, April 4 have been canceled.
The Tri Kappa Sorority’s annual Bunny Brunch event at J.E. Ober Elementary School and the City of Garrett Easter egg hunt, organized by Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Eastside Park has also been canceled.
Organizers are planning a summertime event later this year.
K. of C. fish fry
events canceled
GARRETT — All Knights of Columbus fish fry events have been canceled through Lent.
Heimach Center closes
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 virus and the declared national emergency.
Questions and concerns may be sent by email or phone at 925-3311, the staff will do everything in its power to assist or direct issues to the appropriate source.
“We know that together we will get through this crisis and gain new strength, learn new skills and develop a renewed dependency on working together caring and sharing as a united family,” said Meg Zenk, executive director.
DART runs on limited basis
AUBURN — DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) continues to operate during normal business hours and is limiting types of service to:
• pre-scheduled doctor appointments;
• dialysis;
• employment;
• grocery shopping; and
• medication.
People who believe they are sick or have a fever are encouraged to use another mode of service to ensure that riders and drivers remain protected during this time.
DART will follow any instructions from federal, state or county government and its health department. Directives are subject to change on a day-by-day basis.
Power of Purse postponed
AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County’s annual Power of the Purse event scheduled next month has been postponed.
“In a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, United Way of DeKalb County is following the state’s recommended safety protocol and has postponed their annual Power of the Purse event that was scheduled for April 17. United Way intends to reschedule their event for the fall and will have more information in the coming weeks,” the release said.
Those who planned to donate purses or additional door prize items can contact the office to set up a time for drop off. All items will be held for the rescheduled fall event.
People can contact Dawn Mason at the United Way office at 927-0995 or dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org for more information.
Rotary Dessert Duel canceled
AUBURN — The Rotary Dessert duel, scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 C.R. 11-A, has been canceled. Organizers said the event possibly will be rescheduled at a later date.
Foundation cancels meeting
AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has canceled its 23rd annual meeting, which was scheduled to take place Friday at the JAM Center in Garrett.
In addition, the foundation announced it is limiting any meeting held in its community rooms to 10 people or less. The foundation said it will be reaching out to anyone who has a meeting booked at the foundation in the next month to make arrangements. The foundation also is asking those who have a meeting there to attend only if they are feeling well, have not been exposed to anyone ill, or have not traveled in the last 30 days. Cleaning products are available to use before and after meetings.
Anyone with questions or concerns should email the foundation at info@cfdekalb.org.
